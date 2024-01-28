Jurgen Klopp next job odds: Germany job after Liverpool exit?

Klopp, 56, announced on Friday that he will step down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season after nine years in charge.

He has previously said that when he did leave Anfield he would aim to have a year's break, and having explained his main reason for stepping down was "running out of energy" that does seem likely.

However, a job as national team head coach would present an altogether different challenge, away from the day-to-day environment Klopp has experienced over a 25-year managerial career.

Julian Nagelsmann leads host nation Germany into this summer's European Championship, but his contract ends after the tournament.