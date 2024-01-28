Sporting Life
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have started slowly this season

Jurgen Klopp next job odds: Germany job after Liverpool exit?

By Sporting Life
18:21 · SUN January 28, 2024

The odds on Jurgen Klopp's next job being manager of Germany have been cut into 2/9.

Klopp, 56, announced on Friday that he will step down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season after nine years in charge.

He has previously said that when he did leave Anfield he would aim to have a year's break, and having explained his main reason for stepping down was "running out of energy" that does seem likely.

However, a job as national team head coach would present an altogether different challenge, away from the day-to-day environment Klopp has experienced over a 25-year managerial career.

Julian Nagelsmann leads host nation Germany into this summer's European Championship, but his contract ends after the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp next managerial job odds (via Betfair)

  • Germany national team - 2/9
  • Barcelona - 5/1
  • Dortmund - 15/2
  • Real Madrid - 11/1
  • AC Milan - 14/1
  • England national team - 16/1
  • USA national team - 25/1
  • Bayern Munich - 40/1

Odds correct at 18:18 GMT (28/01/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

