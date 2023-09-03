Sporting Life
Jurgen Klopp (left) and Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have unwavering stance on keeping Mohamed Salah

By Sporting Life
19:14 · SUN September 03, 2023

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool's stance will not waver despite speculation of a potential record bid for Mohamed Salah in the coming week.

Liverpool rejected a £150million bid for the winger from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on Friday and stated they considered the matter closed.

It is thought that Al-Ittihad are prepared to return with a higher offer as the Saudi transfer window remains open until Thursday, but Klopp said the position of the club would not change.

“I didn’t realise a little bit of a distraction in the whole week, besides answering questions about it – not from people inside (the club) but people outside,” said Klopp after his side’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in which Salah netted.

“I have no clue, nobody came to me and told me something could happen or whatever. I’m pretty sure I would have got a call but I didn’t.

“And Mo didn’t look for a second like he thought about anything else other than about Aston Villa, being involved in all the goals.

“He has unbelievable numbers but it’s not a surprise that he has the numbers. And he had chances on top of that and (is) involved in creating and setting up and all these kind of things.

“He’s a world-class player, no doubt about that and I’m really pleased he is in my team.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS