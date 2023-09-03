Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have unwavering stance on keeping Mohamed Salah

Liverpool rejected a £150million bid for the winger from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on Friday and stated they considered the matter closed.

It is thought that Al-Ittihad are prepared to return with a higher offer as the Saudi transfer window remains open until Thursday, but Klopp said the position of the club would not change.

“I didn’t realise a little bit of a distraction in the whole week, besides answering questions about it – not from people inside (the club) but people outside,” said Klopp after his side’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in which Salah netted.

“I have no clue, nobody came to me and told me something could happen or whatever. I’m pretty sure I would have got a call but I didn’t.

“And Mo didn’t look for a second like he thought about anything else other than about Aston Villa, being involved in all the goals.

“He has unbelievable numbers but it’s not a surprise that he has the numbers. And he had chances on top of that and (is) involved in creating and setting up and all these kind of things.

“He’s a world-class player, no doubt about that and I’m really pleased he is in my team.”