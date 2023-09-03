Sporting Life
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah strikes in Liverpool win over Aston Villa

By Sporting Life
16:47 · SUN September 03, 2023

In the midst of serious interest from Saudi Arabia, Mo Salah scored in an impressive 3-0 Liverpool victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Salah did what he does best as the speculation only grows before the Thursday deadline of the Saudi Pro League deadline.

He did, however, limp off and headed straight down the tunnel with 20 minutes to go in a game that Liverpool dominated, with Villa struggling to suppress the Reds' attack.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the first for the hosts just three minutes in, the Hungarian's first goal for the club.

Liverpool doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when a Darwin Nunez shot hit the post and bounced in off an unlucky Matty Cash for an own goal, before Salah netted the third.

In the other 2pm Premier League fixture, Crystal Palace collected their second three-point haul of the Premier League season in a 3-2 win over Wolves at Selhurst Park.

An Odsonne Edouard brace and an excellent Eberechi Eze’s finish was just enough to see off a stubborn Wolves side who had equalised through substitute Hwang Hee-Chan. Palace then went 3-1 up before Matheus Cunha scored a late consolation.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

