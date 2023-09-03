Mohamed Salah strikes in Liverpool win over Aston Villa

Salah did what he does best as the speculation only grows before the Thursday deadline of the Saudi Pro League deadline.

He did, however, limp off and headed straight down the tunnel with 20 minutes to go in a game that Liverpool dominated, with Villa struggling to suppress the Reds' attack.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the first for the hosts just three minutes in, the Hungarian's first goal for the club.

Liverpool doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when a Darwin Nunez shot hit the post and bounced in off an unlucky Matty Cash for an own goal, before Salah netted the third.