Jude Bellingham remains a hot property for Europe's elite and has improved hugely with each passing season in the Bundesliga.

At the age of just 19, the midfielder is already a leader in the Dortmund dressing room and has established himself as a key part of the present and future of England under Gareth Southgate. With his incredible progression well set to take him to greater heights, Bellingham surely won't be short of suitors. Liverpool are now out of the race, so where could he go next?

Jude Bellingham: To sign for before 3rd September 2023 (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 4/5

To stay at Dortmund - 5/2

Real Madrid - 5/1

Manchester United - 12/1 Odds correct at 1715 BST (19/04/23)

Manchester City With rivals Liverpool out of the way, Manchester City are at the front of the queue for Bellingham's services. His profile as a midfielder is something that Pep Guardiola lacks among his personnel. At Dortmund, Bellingham has evolved into a superb all-rounder, who has this season thrived as an offensive box to box player. In all competitions, Bellingham has ten goals and seven assists this season, scoring in all but two of their group stage ties in the Champions League. The transition-oriented nature of the Bundesliga has shaped his game to thrive in space between both boxes. This has made him a threat as a carrier of the ball, and especially dominant as a dribbler as well. Despite his all-round style of play, there are valid concerns over his ability to defend and his intelligence out of possession, both of which are natural weak areas for a player of his age.

Guardiola is a huge fan of Bellingham

Guardiola could be the ultimate coach to shape Bellingham into a top-class midfielder for the years to come. With the futures of both Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan doubtful, he makes for a tempting addition to his squad. "This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains. The quality, everybody knows it. The whole package is really good," Guardiola said of Bellingham last year. Only defender Nico Schlotterbeck (2143) has more live ball touches for Dortmund this season than Bellingham (1841) and so, with the high volume of touches he enjoys every game, Bellingham challenges opposition defences in a variety of ways. This is evident in his underlying possession numbers for this season, with the England international ranking in the top ten amongst his positional peers, for each of take-ons attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries, according to Opta. Bellingham has broken several records as an individual so far at Dortmund and he could continue to do so under Guardiola at City, and take the next step towards potentially becoming an elite midfielder. Real Madrid Real Madrid have pivoted away from spending big on established names and towards spending big on younger names, having acquired the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent years. It is not difficult to see why they are a good fit for Bellingham. With the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric approaching the end of their peaks, while still being hugely valuable players on and off the pitch, their futures must be addressed, and Bellingham seems like an ideal signing for Real.

Bellingham would be more akin to a Madrid 'Galactico' signing

There is the obvious attraction of his profile as an England international and as a world-renowned talent, those two aspects make him the model Galactico signing. In terms of his profile, he is the perfect offensive complement to the likes of Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, who are well-known for their defensive strengths. Madrid may not be the best environment for his development but it will certainly do Bellingham a world of good to learn from the likes of Kroos and Modric and potentially improve his ability under pressure, and become better at retaining the ball. With his age and present quality, Bellingham is somewhat of a sensible signing for Madrid, especially considering the direction of their recruitment. Not best for Bellingham though. Staying at Dortmund

Bellingham could always just stay put

If the right club and the right opportunity does not come along, there is a lot of sense for Bellingham to stay at Dortmund after all. Financially, that may be a tricky thing for the German club, as his contract runs out in 2025 and leaving in the summer of 2024 could potentially mean that he becomes more affordable for suitors. Equally, if he impresses at the Euros in Germany, it could bode well for both him and Dortmund. For the first time in a while, the Black and Yellow are giving Bayern a run for their money in the league, and it is hard to argue against Bellingham's importance in those efforts. Winning the Bundesliga would be an incredible achievement for the club, bringing to an end Bayern's 10-year reign as champions. Spearheading that title charge and potentially competing again next season is a great opportunity and one Bellingham understandably wants to be a part of. Manchester United On the red side of Manchester, Erik ten Hag's United are also a contender. The club's interest has been long-standing and having already brought in Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, Bellingham could be next. How he fits into Ten Hag's team really depends on how the Dutchman chooses to set up his side next season and who else the club ends up bringing in. Bellingham would work well in a midfield three but in a two, pairing him with someone like Casemiro, does place a lot of onus on his ability as a passer from deep. He thrives in a freer role, which could mean he occupies the same areas as the mercurial Bruno Fernandes whose place in the starting XI is near untouchable. Incorporating for Bellingham's strengths at United would mean Ten Hag needs other signings as well, so it is far from straightforward. At the same time, giving up on signing a player of his talents may count as a big miss for the club in the years to come and with a potential new owner on the horizon, Bellingham could be a the marquee signing they want. Right now though it's hard to see exactly where he'd fit.