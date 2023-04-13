With just nine games to go, Liverpool's season is nearing its end. European qualification still looks a distinct possibility, but the Reds will likely have to settle for the Europa or Conference League.

Their decline this season has underlined the need for a major summer rebuild. It was widely expected that would include a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham but that no longer seems to be the case. The club have reportedly abandoned plans to move for the England international and are instead focusing all their attentions towards a wider squad overhaul. While that makes sense, a refresh in midfield is still absolutely necessary and has to be their major focus. With that in mind, let's look at a few options who would be shrewd summer signings. Branco van den Boomen Many sensible options come from Ligue 1, where Liverpool have not shopped often in recent times. Toulouse's Branco van den Boomen is a player every top club should have an eye on. The 27-year-old Dutchman is making waves in France with his creative abilities as a passer and prowess from set-pieces. With five goals and eight assists from 29 league starts this season, Van den Boomen is producing elite level output for a midfielder playing in the role that he does. Normally operating as one half of Toulouse's double pivot or part of a midfield three depending on the opposition, Van den Boomen's range of passing over short and long distances is remarkable.

His movement around the penalty box to either link with runners around him, especially occupying the half-spaces, is where the Dutchman is at his creative best, creating chances for forwards in front of him. When stationed deeper, Van den Boomen is able to spray the ball around to wide areas and pick out runners in behind through line-breaking passes along the ground. In fact, he is one of the best at that in the top five leagues.

71 - Branco van den Boomen 🇳🇱 has made 71 defensive line-breaking passes in Ligue 1 this season, no player in the top 5 European leagues has more in 2022-23 (Messi also 71). Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/wUfgCkqtOB — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 23, 2023

To make a Liverpool comparison, he is probably most similar to Thiago. He may not share the Spaniard's talents for dribbling, but there is no doubting his abilities as a passer. With 259 progressive passes accumulated so far this season, no other player across the top five leagues has made more than the Dutchman. He also has the most key passes in Ligue with 76 to his name, ranking fifth across the top five leagues for that metric.

Progressive pass: A forward pass that attempts to advance a team closer to the opposition goal

Key pass: A pass that immediately creates a clear goalscoring opportunity

His record-breaking exploits in France started last season, when he delivered 21 assists in Toulouse's title-winning campaign in Ligue 2. More in a single season than even Lionel Messi has managed to make. Out of possession, Van den Boomen is not the strongest and would struggle if left to defensive duties on his own. Having someone of Fabinho's ilk alongside would help bring the best out of his talents and allow him the freedom to thrive.

Khephren Thuram Son of France legend Lilian and brother of striker Marcus, Khephren Thuram has established his own reputation as a top all-round midfielder this season. The 22-year-old was recently called up by France, reward for his excellent form in Ligue 1. He has scored twice and provided seven assists in the league and Conference League, but Thuram's excellence is beyond goals and assists. Part of Nice's midfield trio, Thuram excels as a ball carrier and uses his strong frame effectively in 1v1 duels as well. Defensively, he is solid but the numbers don't reflect that as much because of the role he currently plays.

Thuram's strengths lie in dribbling past his markers and carrying the ball into dangerous spaces before laying it off to his fellow team-mates in better positions. There are similarities to Paul Pogba in his style of play, but Thuram doesn't have nearly as good of a passing range as the former Manchester United midfielder. He would be an exciting addition to Liverpool's midfield and having spent four seasons in France's top flight, Thuram looks ready to make the next step. With his contract expiring in 2025, Nice may look to cash in this summer before losing him for a significantly reduced fee next summer. Enzo Le Fee One midfielder in France who looks most likely to depart is Lorient's Enzo Le Fee. The 23-year-old has already announced his intentions to leave the club in the summer. Le Fee has four goals and six assists from 28 Ligue 1 appearances and is the creative hub of a Lorient side that has been shaky, to say the least, since the season restart after the World Cup. Able to play as part of the double pivot or even further upfield as a number 10, Le Fee has shown capacity to excel in both roles which makes him a viable option to consider for Liverpool.

Most similar to Thiago in his style of play, Le Fee's passing, ability to carry the ball and be the hub of progression as well as dribble out of tight spaces all make him an exciting player to watch. He is sixth for key passes among Ligue 1 players this season with 59 to his name and also ranks the same for successful take-ons, beating his markers 52 times. It is difficult to look past his aesthetic fit for Liverpool and with a profile of his type, Liverpool could successfully replace Thiago for the long-term. Teun Koopmeiners "I saw the links and stories about Liverpool - nice to see that but I’m 100% focused on Atalanta, I’m so happy to play here," said Teun Koopmeiners, following Atalanta's 2-1 victory over Bologna in early January. The Liverpool links are not without reason, Teun Koopmeiners has quietly been establishing himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A. Joining the club in the summer of 2021, rejecting interest from elite clubs across the top five leagues, Koopmeiners has since gone from strength to strength. Operating across a range of roles, Koopmeiners can most often be found playing as a deep-lying midfielder, which is where he is able to display the full array of his passing abilities. His left-foot is capable of breaking opposition lines as well as seamless switches of play.

Koopmeiners is second for goal-creating actions amongst Serie A players this season and ranks sixth in the league for progressive passes overall, with 146 to his name, according to Opta. The 24-year-old Dutchman has scored six times this season and assisted a further three, ranking second for goal contributions at Atalanta, behind former Leicester man Ademola Lookman. Outside of his passing ability, Koopmeiners has also shown signs of being a solid ball carrier, ranking in the top 17% of midfielders across the top five leagues for progressive carries. Koopmeiners is diligent with his defensive work and despite not being hugely imposing out of possession, he relies on his defensive intelligence to stifle opposition danger. Another profile who is in the right age bracket and comes with significant experience, Koopmeiners would bring quality and leadership to the Liverpool squad. Azor Matusiwa Of all the names so far, Reims midfielder Azor Matusiwa is the least similar to Jude Bellingham but would serve as an excellent replacement to the aging Fabinho, who looks well past his best. The 24-year-old Dutchman is currently in his second year at Reims, having joined in the summer of 2021 from Eredivisie side Groningen. In a relatively short period of time, Matusiwa has carved out a reputation for being of the best defensive midfielders in Ligue 1. Lining up as the deeper of the double pivot at Reims, Matusiwa's composure in and out of possession is highly encouraging. He is tasked with the greater responsibility of defensive work in midfield for Reims and he fulfils that role to a very high standard.

In possession, Matusiwa always makes himself an option for centre-backs and is well-capable of breaking opposition lines from deeper areas on the pitch. He is amongst the top 15% of midfielders across the top five leagues for progressive passes, averaging 7.85 per game. In 1v1 duels, Matusiwa is no slouch and is a relentless presser, helping Will Still's side execute their daring style of play and take the game to the opposition. The Dutchman's low-centre of gravity allows him to turn away from situations where he could be pressed into giving away the ball and rarely makes the wrong decision in and out of possession. Jordan Lotomba Liverpool's most recent comeback in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal featured a highly commendable performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold, in a more inverted right-back role, often pushing into midfield areas alongside Fabinho. This does beg the question of his long-term suitability in that role and whether he needs to be used differently even if he starts at right-back. This position is an area of concern for the club, with youngster Calvin Ramsay out of the rest of the season and Joe Gomez deputising to a lesser level at full-back. A solution may lie in France, and Nice's Swiss knife Jordan Lotomba is an interesting player worth considering.

The 24-year-old is a highly industrious full-back, exciting to watch with the ball, capable of progressing the ball down the flanks and beating opposition markers with his dribbling prowess. He ranks amongst the top 12% of full-backs across the top five leagues for both progressive carries as well as successful take-ons, underlining his ability in this regard. His offensive exploits are aided by the excellent defensive presence of Jean-Clair Todibo behind him, but Ibrahima Konate can offer similar protection were he to join Liverpool. Vanderson Monaco's versatile fullback Vanderson is a hugely interesting prospect well worth considering for Liverpool. The 21-year-old moved to Monaco from Brazilian outfit Gremio and has since excelled in a variety of roles and positions for the Ligue 1 giants. Vanderson is able to play anywhere on the right, but is best used as a offensive full-back, with the freedom to go forward and threaten opposition defences with his overlapping runs.

Vanderson has one goal and three assists to his name so far for Monaco, his creative strengths come from his excellent crossing in open play. The Monaco full-back's career trajectory is not too dissimilar to that of Fabinho, who also made a name for himself at Monaco, in a different position. "In modern football, a player must be able to adapt and meet the needs of the team. Fabinho is a model. I really like what he does. He was able to adapt and move on. This commands admiration and pushes us to work and progress. As far as I'm concerned, I'm ready to play where the coach trusts me," said Vanderson, speaking to the Monaco Tribune. Like Alexander-Arnold, there are concerns with Vanderson defensively, and he can be caught out at times, but his ability as an offensive outlet does make the drawbacks worth it for a side like Liverpool. Kyle Walker-Peters Lastly, if Liverpool are to shop for bargains among the clubs most likely to be relegated, then Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters makes for a sensible signing at full-back. Saints have had a season to forget and are currently bottom of the Premier League. Walker-Peters is one whose consistency and availability has been noteworthy. Since leaving Tottenham, the 25-year-old has shown that he has all the tools required to make it as a full-back at this level.

Walker-Peters is a solid worker out of possession and has shown value in forward areas, particularly with his ability to carry the ball while overlapping or underlapping past his fellow winger. Similar to modern day full-backs, Walker-Peters excels in offensive situations and despite Southampton's dire season he sits in the top 12% of full-backs across the top five leagues for both progressive carries and successful take-ons this season. Capped twice by England, Walker-Peters could make for a solid acquisition and would likely be available for a cut-price deal if Saints go down.