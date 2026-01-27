Jorgen Strand Larsen next club odds: Leeds or Crystal Palace for Wolves striker?

Crystal Palace and Leeds are given an equal chance of signing Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen before the January transfer window closes.

The Norwegian international has been the subject of interest for a number of clubs with his side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. Strand Larsen has struggled for goals this season - netting six in 25 appearances in all competitions - but hit 14 in the 24/25 top-flight campaign. Both Palace and Leeds are made 6/4 chances by Sky Bet, well clear of the next-best Nottingham Forest who sit as 13/2 outsiders.

Jorgen Strand Larsen to sign for before February 3 2026 (odds via Sky Bet) Crystal Palace - 6/4

Leeds - 6/4

Nottingham Forest - 13/2

Tottenham - 7/1

Newcastle - 7/1

Aston Villa - 15/2

West Ham - 10/1 Odds correct at 11:05 GMT (27/01/26)

Various reports in the media state that Leeds are the only side to have submitted a formal bid for the player, which has been rejected, but Palace could move should Jean-Philippe Mateta depart this month. Forest have been credited with a strong interest in Mateta and should that deal materialise, it would very likely rule them out of the running for Strand Larsen.

Daniel Farke is looking to add another striker to his squad

The Wolves striker's agent is reported to be a season ticket holder at Elland Road which could potentially benefit Leeds' chances of his signature. Current forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has netted nine for Leeds after joining on a free in the summer while back-up Lukas Nmecha, another who didn't command a transfer fee, has scored five.

Manager Daniel Farke has also previously refused to rule out the potential of another striker being added to his squad before the clichéd slamming shut of the transfer window. "We have to make good decisions on what we do with the squad. But I would never rule out a quality signing. That's also for sure," he recently told a press conference. Crystal Palace spent big bringing Brennan Johnson to the club from Tottenham at the start of the month but have lost captain Marc Guéhi to Manchester City, while boss Oliver Glasner has already made clear his desire to leave once his contract is up.