Sheffield United name Slavisa Jokanovic as new manager

The former Watford and Fulham boss has signed a three-year contract with the Blades.

He succeeds Chris Wilder who left the club in March following just over four and a half years in charge.

Blades Under-23 coach Paul Heckingbottom oversaw the club’s final 10 matches of the season but was unable to prevent United being relegated from the Premier League.

Who is Slavisa Jokanovic?

Jokanovic won promotion from the Sky Bet Championship at both Watford and Fulham and the Blades hierarchy will be hoping he can repeat the feat at Bramall Lane.

The 52-year-old has been managing Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar since 2019 and he is looking forward to the prospect of returning to English football.

“I’m honoured to become the manager of this historic football club and I’m grateful to Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Yusuf Giansiracusa and Stephen Bettis for trusting in me to start this new chapter for the Blades,” Jokanovic told the club’s website.

“We all share the same long-term vision, passion and ambition for Sheffield United.”