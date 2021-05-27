Sporting Life
Slavisa Jokanovic won promotion from the Sky Bet Championship at both Watford and Fulham

Sheffield United name Slavisa Jokanovic as new manager

By Sporting Life
14:06 · THU May 27, 2021

Sheffield United have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager.

The former Watford and Fulham boss has signed a three-year contract with the Blades.

He succeeds Chris Wilder who left the club in March following just over four and a half years in charge.

Blades Under-23 coach Paul Heckingbottom oversaw the club’s final 10 matches of the season but was unable to prevent United being relegated from the Premier League.

Who is Slavisa Jokanovic?

Jokanovic won promotion from the Sky Bet Championship at both Watford and Fulham and the Blades hierarchy will be hoping he can repeat the feat at Bramall Lane.

The 52-year-old has been managing Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar since 2019 and he is looking forward to the prospect of returning to English football.

“I’m honoured to become the manager of this historic football club and I’m grateful to Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Yusuf Giansiracusa and Stephen Bettis for trusting in me to start this new chapter for the Blades,” Jokanovic told the club’s website.

“We all share the same long-term vision, passion and ambition for Sheffield United.”

The Serbian continued: “I’m excited to work in English football again and I’m looking forward to getting started with the players and staff, as well as meeting our passionate, loyal supporters as we prepare for the challenge in the Championship.

“I want to assure our amazing fans that we’re fully committed to helping the team achieve its goals and make you feel proud. With your support, we can make Bramall Lane a fortress and I have no doubt that your voice will make a big difference to the team after so long without you last season.

“Let’s work together to get Sheffield United back to where the club belongs.”

