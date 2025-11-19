Jimmy’s Punt 25/26: Staked 126.25pts | Returned 127.87 | +1.62pts | ROI 0.80%
Football betting tips: EPL & EFL
Thursday 20:00 - Peterborough vs Stockport
1pt Owen Moxon to be carded at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Peterborough to win and both teams to score at 5/1 (bet365, William Hill)
Friday 20:00 - Preston vs Blackburn
1pt Andrew Hughes to be carded at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Hayden Carter to be carded at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Hughes and Carter to be carded at 26/1 (Betfair)
More tips to follow...
Last weekend the results were bad and how they came to be was frustrating.
First off, none of the bests won and a couple were void. Bad.
I knew Crawley’s Kyle Scott was unlikely to play but at the prices available and his cards record, he was worth the risk.
The frustration centres around Sam Nombe’s late admission from the Rotherham squad. I didn’t hear any whispers off it pre-match and he was central to two points worth of bets.
Newport were outclassed by Shrewsbury - no complaints - but 17/4 Cheltenham scored two own goals and dropped a clanger for the other in a 3-2 loss at Tranmere.
Very frustrating but what can you do?
Anyway, I've got loads of angles for the weekend.
It might have something to do with the lack of EFL action last weekend or it could be a consequence of the fixture calendar, which has thrown up some sumptuous match-ups, either way there’s lots to go at.
I have settled on unders, overs, cards and a couple of potential set piece mis-matches.
Pricewise, I got some short priced, serious punts and plenty of daft ones kicking off with the Thursday Night EFL fixture.
Peterborough vs Stockport
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
At a glance, this is a battle between League One’s leaders and the division's basement boys.
Stockport sit top of the table on goals scored and Thursday’s opponents PETERBOROUGH are second from bottom on goal-difference.
The hosts are averaging just under a point per game, the visitors just under two a game but I don’t think there’s as much between these sides as the odds suggest.
Yes, there may be 21 places between them but it’s only actually 15 points, besides Dave Challinor has one key absentee to contend with.
Oliver Norwood has been ruled out until Christmas - best case scenario - and without the best player in the league pulling the strings I fear the Hatters might look a bit ordinary.
Norwood’s absence should see OWEN MOXON start and at 7/2, his price TO BE CARDED appeals.
Based on his career cards per 90 average (0.28), that is a point too big. But across the last four seasons, that average jumps to 0.38, so his price is defiantly too big.
Posh have a new manager in the dugout and he’s brought some belief with him.
In Luke William’s first game in-charge his side dealt Wimbledon a 5-0 shellacking. For context, the Dons had only conceded 15 goals across their other 14 league games.
William’s second game saw Peterborough nick a win deep into injury time at Crawley in the Football League Trophy.
So it's two games, two wins and seven goals scored. The perfect start and they’ll be brimming with confidence as they host a Stockport side without their best player.
Combining a home WIN with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 11/2 is worth a poke.
Preston vs Blackburn
- Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
East Lancashire derby. On the tele. Under the lights. As always, I am drawn to the card market.
Referee Paul Tierney isn’t the best in terms of cards averaging 3.57 in the Championship across his career. In two second tier games this season he dealt a no card game and dished out three in the other, which isn’t ideal but I know he is capable of flashing the cards. He has brandished 18 across his other four EFL appearances this season.
Preston are the second most carded side in the league and have the third most carded player. So, I’ll start with him.
ANDREW HUGHES has picked up six cards this season and was carded when these sides last met at Deepdale. At 5/1, his price TO BE CARDED is simply too big on Friday.
HAYDEN CARTER is another standout price TO BE CARDED.
He’s got a great track record for cards in this fixture (2 in 3 starts) and a poor disciplinary record across his career (0.28 cards per 90).
Naturally, the CARD DOUBLE is getting felt as well.
Odds correct at 1750 GMT (19/11/25)
