0.5pt Hughes and Carter to be carded at 26/1 (Betfair)

0.5pt Peterborough to win and both teams to score at 5/1 (bet365, William Hill)

Last weekend the results were bad and how they came to be was frustrating.

First off, none of the bests won and a couple were void. Bad.

I knew Crawley’s Kyle Scott was unlikely to play but at the prices available and his cards record, he was worth the risk.

The frustration centres around Sam Nombe’s late admission from the Rotherham squad. I didn’t hear any whispers off it pre-match and he was central to two points worth of bets.

Newport were outclassed by Shrewsbury - no complaints - but 17/4 Cheltenham scored two own goals and dropped a clanger for the other in a 3-2 loss at Tranmere.

Very frustrating but what can you do?

Anyway, I've got loads of angles for the weekend.

It might have something to do with the lack of EFL action last weekend or it could be a consequence of the fixture calendar, which has thrown up some sumptuous match-ups, either way there’s lots to go at.

I have settled on unders, overs, cards and a couple of potential set piece mis-matches.

Pricewise, I got some short priced, serious punts and plenty of daft ones kicking off with the Thursday Night EFL fixture.