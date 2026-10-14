Love it or hate it, the EFL weekend’s action starts on a Thursday now with a rogue game.

On this occasion Mansfield host Oxford in League One and it’s one of the rare occasions where all the circumstances align perfectly for a player card.

A good referee, a team who picks up a lot of cards against a team who draws a lot of fouls, a player with a good record against the second most fouled player in the league. Oh and the price is big enough too.

That’s probably the best thing about these Thursday night games; the bookies price player cards. A rare treat in League’s One and Two. I’ll be back with the bets for the weekend’s action later in the week.

Mansfield are in the play-offs for poor discipline, picking up 20 cards this term. Fittingly, on Thursday they host Oxford, the most fouled side in League One (14.7 per game).

Of the most fouled U’s side, Siriki Dembele is the most fouled of all. He’s drawn 2.9 fouls per game this season, with three of his direct opponents getting their name taken.