Jimmy's Punt P/L (26/27): -44.05pts

Football betting tips: EFL Huddersfield vs Leicester (Saturday 15:00) 1.5pts Joe Taylor to score anytime at 27/20 (Best Price) 0.5pt Taylor to score 2+ goals at 8/1 (Best Price) Mansfield vs MK Dons (Saturday 15:00) 1.5pts Aaron Collins to score anytime at 6/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Collins to score 2+ goals at 10/1 (Best Price) Cheltenham vs Bristol Rovers (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Charlie McCann to score anytime at 29/10 (Best Price) Chesterfield vs Shrewsbury (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Louie Marsh to score anytime at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Anytime Goalscorer Yankee 1.1pt (Total Stake) Taylor, Collins, McCann and Marsh anytime goalscorer Yankee at 53/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Last weekend saw one of the three goalscorers selected find the net to scoop up another +0.25pts. That’s more sweet, sweet profit as we edge towards the sweet, sweet reprieve of breaking even. It was Louie Marsh who scored at 11/4. Charlie McCann rattled the woodwork in the early kick-off and Vimal Yoganathan had three shots, racked up an xG of 0.33 but did not score - he was 5/1 as well but is only 2/1 this weekend. What a shame. Anyway, as the great man would say, let’s take the positives out of that. This weekend, I’ve covered Barnsley’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley’s game against Blackburn in individual previews. The games are just so big that it would not do them justice shoehorning them into this column so they've got the space they deserve. As for the latest edition of Punt - it’s pure goalscorers again. This quartet are four of the toughest, meanest, most clinical bagsmen the EFL has to offer which is why a Yankee also seems appropriate.

Huddersfield vs Leicester Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats

Huddersfield striker Joe Taylor

Hanging off the coattails of Aaron Collins (13) in the League One top goalscorer charts is compatriot JOE TAYLOR on 10 goals.

Huddersfield’s frontman has settled into the season and is clearly thriving in a system designed to facilitate him not shoehorn him in. Taylor’s netted four braces this campaign and has a career goals per 90 average of 0.55 so his 27/20 price TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth considering against Leicester. So far against the better teams the Foxes won at home to Plymouth, lost 2-1 at Luton, 4-0 against Oxford and won 4-3 at Stockport, so goals should be expected in North Yorkshire which is why I’ve had a dabble on Taylor 2+ GOALS as well at 8s.

Mansfield vs MK Dons Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats

I’m a fan of Michael Smudger Smith’s industrious ways but I cannot be having him as a joint favourite in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market. Mansfield’s frontman has six goals in twice as many League One appearances and yet is the same 6/4 as AARON COLLINS. MK Dons’ frontman is the division's top goalscorer with 13 in as many appearances, six of which have come in his last two. He’ll be brimming with confidence after his Wales call-up and should get amongst the goals at Field Mill, and at the prices available, backing him for 2+ GOALS is worth a go too.

Cheltenham vs Bristol Rovers Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats

Why wouldn’t CHARLIE MCCANN get another tout TO SCORE ANYTIME? He went within a whisker last weekend, has netted nine times this season and boasts some clinical statistics. Cheltenham's main man has an xG on target of 7.94 (highest in the division) and ranks amongst the top 15 percent for every other important attacking metric. McCann will fancy his chances of breaking into double figures this weekend against Bristol Rovers. The Gas haven’t won a league game since the end of September (D1 L6), have only kept two clean sheets since the start of September and have conceded multiple goals in seven of those 10 games.

Chesterfield vs Shrewsbury Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats

𝘼 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙮 𝙥𝙪𝙩 𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩! 🎯



Up to 8️⃣ goals for the #Spireites 📈 pic.twitter.com/VdG6S5Zo8H — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) November 14, 2026

I might be going a bit LOUIE MARSH mad. I’ve tipped him to be League Two’s top goalscorer and at the prices available, I think he’s a bet TO SCORE ANYTIME this weekend. Chesterfield host Shrewsbury here and the visitors haven’t kept a clean sheet on the road all season, conceding multiple goals in five of seven away trips. Paul Cook’s side have scored 18 goals across their last six - netting five on two occasions - and our man Marsh is their top goalscorer in League Two with six goals. The Sheffield United loanee is averaging 4.3 shots and 1.88 shots on target per 90, ranking him as one of the most shot-happy, yet clinical frontmen in the division.

Anytime goalscorer Yankee Given the form of these four frontmen, it feels right to back them in a big Yankee. That is 11 combinations of four doubles, three trebles, and one four fold - just in case. With the firms advised who are best price for the Yankee, Taylor is 11/10 to score, Collins 6/4, McCann 21/10 and Marsh is 23/10 for settling purposes.