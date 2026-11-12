Jimmy's Punt P/L (26/27): -44.35pts

Football betting tips: EFL Exeter vs Cheltenham (Saturday 12:30) 1pt Charlie McCann to score anytime at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Wigan vs Barnsley (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Vimal Yoganathan to score anytime at 9/2 (bet365) 0.5pt Yoganathan to score 2+ goals at 50/1 (bet365) Bristol Rovers vs Chesterfield (Saturday 15:00) 1pt Louie Marsh to score anytime at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The curse is lifted and what a weekend it was last time around. Andri Gudjohnsen, Josh Stones and Rylan Brownlie all scored to help scoop up a whopping +0.63pts profit for the column as we begin to chip away at that monstrosity at the top of the page. It’s baby steps, one day at a time, they all spend, ect. Upon reflection, we got away with the Stones and Brownlie selections as the pair both started on the bench. Although, 1.5pt play Cameron Wilson at 15/4 for Guiseley wasn’t on the pitch when his side won a penalty - which he would have taken - and Billy Sharp had a ‘chance’ as AFC Rushden and Diamonds lost 4-0 at Burton. So, it’s swings and roundabouts. Anyway I feel like a cloud of confusion has been lifted with those winners and I can approach this weekend with utter clarity and confidence. Once again goalscorers are the order of the day from the reduced EFL slate due to the international break.

Exeter vs Cheltenham Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats Exeter have only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions since the end of September (W6 D1) and that defeat was at League Two leaders Salford. And, although they have only conceded nine times in the league this season, their xGA (15.2) suggests they are running a little hot, plus they have conceded in each of their last three. On Saturday they host Cheltenham, a team outperforming their data by 18 places, which includes an over performance on their xG tally of almost six goals. Naturally, against the best defence in the league, it makes sense to back one of the visitors biggest over-performers in terms of the underlying data, as the price is simply too big.

👏 Congratulations to Charlie McCann who takes home the @Tewkesburypark Goal of the Month for October! 🏆



Get in there, Chaz! 👊#ctfc♦️ pic.twitter.com/B3198GDfd9 — Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial) November 6, 2026

CHARLIE MCCANN is 7/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME. He’s netted nine times from an xG of 4.0 this season and for context, he ranks joint-second in the leagues goalscoring charts and 21st for xG. McCann has only failed to score with three of his 12 shots on target but as his xGOT suggests (0.62 per 90), he is just very clinical. And he'll need to be at St James Park this weekend.

Wigan vs Barnsley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend nudged me towards VIMAL YOGANATHAN’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME last weekend ahead of Barnsley’s 7-2 win over Aldershot in the FA Cup. The price was great and he duly netted a brace but I wasn’t confident he would start. The irony of Brownlie - the player I did put forward - starting on the bench was not lost on me. Anyway, at 9/2 and 50/1 respectively, both Yoganathan’ price to score and TO SCORE 2+ GOALS both appeal against Wigan on Saturday. In League One, he’s already equalled last season's tally of three goals and has netted six times across his last six appearances in all competitions.

Yoganathan’s shot map is impressive, as is his xG (0.34) and xGOT (0.62) per 90 figures, and the fact he’s settled into an advanced role on the right side of Barnsley's attack is another positive. But for me, the most likely explanation for his uptick in form is his haircut. He’s scored all his goals this season since getting rid of the curls and this new look Yoganathan clearly knows where the goal is. It’s also worth noting that hosts Wigan have conceded 22 times this season (joint-third most in the league) and have only kept three clean sheets in 14 fixtures.

Bristol Rovers vs Chesterfield Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats What’s happened to Bristol Rovers? They were one of the pre-season favourites to win the League Two title when the markets dropped in the summer. Now after a run of six without a win (D1 L5), they sit four points above the relegation zone in 17th. On Saturday they host Chesterfield, and although I wouldn’t be in a hurry to back the consistently inconsistent visitors, I will take a swing on one of the Spireites’ attackers TO SCORE ANYTIME. Paul Cook’s side have only failed to score in two of their nine away trips in all competitions this campaign.