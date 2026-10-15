Jimmy's Punt 26/27: Staked 62.1pts | Returned 34.22pts | P/L -27.88pts | ROI -45%

Football betting tips: EFL Peterborough vs Burton (Saturday 12:30) 0.5pt Finn Delap to score anytime at 11/1 (bet365) Leicester vs Doncaster (Saturday 15:00) 2.5pts Doncaster +0.5 Asian handicap at evens (bet365) Oldham vs Cheltenham (Saturday 15:00) 2pts Cheltenham to win at 18/5 (Betfair, Betfred) 0.5pt Cheltenham to win and both teams to score at 7/1 (General)

The gap in between the first and second international break feels a bit like moving day in golf. There’s some interesting stories developing across the EFL and by the time domestic football pauses for a couple of matches at the start of November, the league tables will be properly taking shape. Even at this moment in time, it’s too early to put any stock in the league tables but there’s enough data, results and team news out there to form some strong opinions on teams - not that I would know anything about making accurate predictions this season… Anyway, this weekend’s bets come from League One and League Two where I’ve taken on a couple of odds on favourites and backed a marauding defenders hot goalscoring streak to continue.

Peterborough vs Burton Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Robbie Savage’s tenure at Peterborough could not have got off to a better start as his side won at Leicester 3-1 last weekend. Posh were 3-0 up at halftime. The visit of Burton in one of League One’s early kick-offs this Saturday represents a completely different challenge entirely. The Brewers, who have also won at the King Power this season, won’t give the visitors the same space and freedom the Foxes allowed them last weekend. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them visitors pick up a result here but at a general price of 11/4, they’re probably priced about right. Instead, I’ll take the 11/1 about FINN DELAP TO SCORE ANYTIME.

"It's been a good journey so far"

Finn Delap is here to stay ✍️#TheBrewers pic.twitter.com/HZoZ88YEsh — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) October 12, 2026

Son of Rory and brother of Liam, he plays at the back like his dad and shoots like his sibling. He’s already netted three times this season and his strike against Huddersfield was the pick of the bunch.

Leicester vs Doncaster Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Leicester simply must be opposed at the moment. They’ve only won two games all season, one against Stockport and another against Plymouth. Those two sides are the current first and third favourites for the title, suggesting the Foxes do their ‘best’ work against the division's big hitters but even both those victories come with caveats. Stockport had two goals disallowed to make it 4-4 and Plymouth did more than enough in the second half to score at least once, if not salvage a point. That victory against the Pilgrims was the only game Russell Martin’s side have not lost at home, losing the other three to Burton, Oxford and Peterborough by an aggregate scoreline of 9-2. And their manager is not helping matters with his general demeanour.

🦊#LCFC | Russell Martin says he won’t criticise the Leicester City fans and stressed that he is also frustrated.



That comes after chants were heard at King Power Stadium today, during the defeat to Peterborough United, questioning his position as manager.



🔗… pic.twitter.com/WdrKfpPZ00 — BBC Sport Leicester (@BBCRLSport) October 10, 2026

DONCASTER have won their last three on the spin in all competitions. Grant McCann’s side haven’t exactly clicked into gear yet (W2 D3 L3) but are beginning to show signs. At even money +0.5 on the ASIAN HANDICAP, I am happy to side with them regardless. It’s more about opposing the ante-post title favourites.

Oldham vs Cheltenham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats There’s no escaping the fact CHELTENHAM are outperforming their underlying data. In the actual table, the Robins sit outside the play-offs on goal-difference but according to the xPTS table, they are just above the relegation zone. In League Two, they have lost their last two games (W4 D3 L3) and of their four wins this campaign, three have seen them lose the xG battle. While this data cannot be completely ignored, some context is important. Steve Cotterill’s side have taken the lead in three of their games and spent the sixth longest amount of time ahead in their fixtures (30.6%), so naturally the underlying data will be skewed against them.

Cheltenham manager Steve Cotterill