- Jimmy's Punt P/L (26/27) - 39.98pts
Football betting tips: EFL
Newport vs Chesterfield (Friday 19:45)
1pt Louie Marsh to score anytime at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Louie Marsh to score 2+ goals at 18/1 (bet365)
More bets to appear here...
Last weekend was textbook.
Crewe headed to Chesterfield with only one defeat all season, Lee Bell inexplicably went to a back three for the first time this campaign and his side found themselves 5-0 down at half-time despite only conceding four shots on target.
In the meantime one of my other picks, Shrewsbury, were 2-0 down at Rotherham inside 20 minutes. Then a red card swung the game in their favour, they turned it round to 3-2 before conceding an equaliser 15 minutes from time.
The columns now 0/14 across the last three editions and I am beginning to think it’s cursed - on Halloween weekend of all weekends!
Take last week for example. I tipped seven EFL bets just for SportingLife - not in this cursed Jimmy’s Punt column - and four of them won at odds of 23/20, 6/1, 19/20 and 5/1.
The weekend before last, all five of my Punt picks lost, as they did last Saturday but right after the column picks ended, my Chelsea against Tottenham preview went live and we had winners at 11/4, 18/5, 9/2 and 15/1.
Oh and I had another winner on Sunday at 5/4 and then three more winners on Tuesday at 5/4, 15/8 and 11/1.
So across the last fortnight or so I have tipped nine bets for this column, had no winners and lost -13.1pts. Across the site in general (excluding this cursed column), I am up +20pts across the same sample.
Is this just an excuse to trumpet? Maybe. Are the bets touted in this column bad? No. There’s something much spookier at play here and after a little bit of research, I think I no how to banish the demons ahead of the weekend.
I just need to burn some white sage in the office (I’m sure nobody will mind), put salt mixed with lemon into the corners of the room and finally incorporate some sound into proceedings (whatever that means). It suggests ringing a bell but I was thinking of a foghorn.
Once I’ve done these, the column will be good as gold. I am sure.
Newport vs Chesterfield
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:45 BST
- Live odds, form and stats
I’ll keep this short and I’ll keep it sweet, LOUIE MARSH is 5/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 18/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. Them the bets.
The Sheffield United loanee has netted five times for Chesterfield in League Two this season, including a brace against Barnet.
He’s also racked up an xG of 3.3, having 10 shots since his last goal three games ago and plays for one of the best sides in the division.
The Spireites have the second best xG, the best xG difference and sit top for xPTS underachieving in terms of overriding data to the tune of -7pts, -3.4 goals scored and +3 goals conceded.
Newport rank in the top half in the same metrics but have only won three games all season and not kept a clean sheet in three.
And, as I am all too aware, the visitors scored five on Saturday and they have only failed to net in two of 13 league matches this season.
Odds correct at 15:00 BST (28/10/26)
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