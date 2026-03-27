I’m an avid angler and what a lot of people don’t know about fishing is that the angler is rarely ever at fault if they don’t catch.

Take me for example, I’ve done a few sessions on the bank since the turn of the year.

The first blank was because the river was too high and coloured. It meant the barbel wasn’t where they were supposed to be.

My quarry was carp for the second trip and I didn’t catch anything because it was too cold. Not my fault or the fishes, I’d just have to wait on that spring sunshine.

Instead of sitting on my hands in the meantime I tried my luck for a pike - a predatory fish which doesn't mind the cold - while the weather was still miserable. Problem was, when I eventually got round to going, spring had arrived which was obviously why I didn’t end up catching any.

There’s a lot of overlap between fishing and punting.

You can try to stack the odds in your favour for each with discipline, rigs, by watching, and researching. But it all boils down to luck and at the end of the day, it’s better to be lucky than good.

Besides when a bet loses or you don’t catch a fish, it’s never my fault. It’s probably the damn fish or footballer's fault for not behaving as they should.

Anyway, I’ll be keeping tabs on the following bets from the bank this weekend. Soul searching or searching for excuses as to why I’ve drawn some blanks.

With only 15 EFL games to choose from, you’ll have to forgive the lack of punts. These angles are strong fancies though.