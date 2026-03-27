Football betting tips: EFL
Reading vs Wigan (Saturday - 15:00)
1.5pt Joe Taylor to score anytime in 10/3 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Joe Taylor to score 2+ goals at 25/1 (Sky Bet)
0.25pt Joe Taylor to score 3+ goals at 300/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
I’m an avid angler and what a lot of people don’t know about fishing is that the angler is rarely ever at fault if they don’t catch.
Take me for example, I’ve done a few sessions on the bank since the turn of the year.
The first blank was because the river was too high and coloured. It meant the barbel wasn’t where they were supposed to be.
My quarry was carp for the second trip and I didn’t catch anything because it was too cold. Not my fault or the fishes, I’d just have to wait on that spring sunshine.
Instead of sitting on my hands in the meantime I tried my luck for a pike - a predatory fish which doesn't mind the cold - while the weather was still miserable. Problem was, when I eventually got round to going, spring had arrived which was obviously why I didn’t end up catching any.
There’s a lot of overlap between fishing and punting.
You can try to stack the odds in your favour for each with discipline, rigs, by watching, and researching. But it all boils down to luck and at the end of the day, it’s better to be lucky than good.
Besides when a bet loses or you don’t catch a fish, it’s never my fault. It’s probably the damn fish or footballer's fault for not behaving as they should.
Anyway, I’ll be keeping tabs on the following bets from the bank this weekend. Soul searching or searching for excuses as to why I’ve drawn some blanks.
With only 15 EFL games to choose from, you’ll have to forgive the lack of punts. These angles are strong fancies though.
Reading vs Wycombe
- Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
I had the absolute privilege of watching JOE TAYLOR live in the flesh the other week at Oakwell.
He terrorised Barnsley’s backline before being forced off through injury. He scored in South Yorkshire and then scored against Exeter at the weekend, he also scored against Bradford the Saturday before.
All told, Taylor has netted three in his last three appearances, nine in 13 for Wigan and 13 in League One this term.
At 10/3, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals as does the 25/1 about him netting 2+ GOALS and the 300s for 3+ GOALS.
The Tics take on Reading, a side without a clean sheet in 11 games and with only one across their last 15.
On their own patch, the Royals have only lost three times in the league. They are unbeaten in nine but have conceded in their last six with four of those sides netting multiple goals.
Considering this, Taylor must fancy his chances of getting amongst the goals at the Madejski.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (27/03/26)
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