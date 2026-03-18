I usually write this column on a Wednesday afternoon. Get all the bets locked and loaded then sleep on them.

I like to mull them over because a pick might look great initially but by the morning, you’re wondering who in their right mind would take on team X to beat team Y away from home when team Y hasn’t lost on their own patch in ages.

An unfortunate setback of this system are the casualties and we’ve had two this week.

Usually, 1x2 prices don’t move too much from Wednesday to Thursday in the EFL, it’s usually as soon as they become available or within 24 hours of kick-off, but I had two bets ready to go and when I got up on Thursday they were gone.

Harrogate were going to get touted at 5/1 at Oldham, they’ve shortened to by a point. I was also considering Reading at 7/2 for their trip to Stevenage. As I write the Royals are generally 3/1, best price 16/5.

That put me in a finicky mood but it does feel like one of those weekends.

Wigan's Joe Taylor was on the anytime goalscorer radar until he hobbled off at Oakwell in midweek, we’re still waiting for an update. Kieffer Moore, the man whose poor touch cost Sheffield United promotion to the Premier League in last season’s play-off final, was an obvious shout for a goal on his return to Bramall Lane. The Wrexham striker is out for month.

I did eventually settle on some angles...