Jimmy's Punt 25/26: Staked 182pts | Returned 191.57pts | P/L +9.57pts | ROI 5%

Football betting tips: EFL Mansfield vs Exeter (Saturday 15:00) 2pts Over 2.5 goals at evens (General) Anytime Goalscorer Trixie (kicks off Saturday 12:30) 1pt (Total Stake) Anis Ben Slimane, Harry Gray & Elliot Lee to score anytime at 93/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Card Trixie (kicks off Saturday 12:30) 1pt (Total Stake) Darnell Furlong, Seung-Ho Paik & Ryan Giles to be carded at 527/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Two of the six card picks have clicked in the last two weeks and unfortunately, I’ve been touting them as Trixies and the pair of players were not carded on the same weekend. Those two players were very obliging though, one was sent off and the other should’ve been. Todd Cantwell was the one who got away with one last weekend - he was carded at 10/3 - and the weekend before QPR’s Amadou Mbengue was sent off for two bookable offences. If only the other picks could commit to picking up cards with the same flagrant disregard to other players safety and the petulance of Cantwell and Mbengue then we’d be in sunny, sunny Mexico. I hope this weekend's trio take heed. I could really do with a holiday and at 527/1 this card Trixie would certainly cover a Punt family jolly up.

Mansfield haven’t been quite as entertaining recently with each of their last three games failing to meet the threshold. In fairness to the Stags, they’ve played Plymouth and Wycombe (joint second fewest goals conceded in the last six games) and Stevenage (joint fewest goals conceded in the league). Prior to that, Nigel Clough’s side put three past Bradford and Port Vale and edged a seven-goal thriller at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup.

Anytime Goalscorer Trixie Norwich vs Blackburn: Anis Ben Slimane (Saturday, 12:30)

(Saturday, 12:30) Rotherham vs Cardiff: Harry Gray (Saturday, 15:00)

(Saturday, 15:00) Wycombe vs Doncaster: Elliot Lee (Saturday, 15:00) I had a shortlist of the usual suspects but it wasn’t particularly inspiring. Besides, I kept ignoring the bigger prices I really like. The ones which combine for a 93/1 ANYTIME GOALSCORER Trixie… First up is ANIS BEN SLIMANE TO SCORE ANYTIME in Norwich’s clash with Blackburn. I'd take the 9/2 with bet365 and the 4/1 with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power. The visitors are managerless and the win over Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of nine games without a win. Slimane - AKA the Willy's Pies Player of the Month for January - has netted three goals in twice as many Championship appearances and has forced his way into the number 10 slot at Carrow Road.

Anis Ben Slimane has been named as the Willy's Pies Player of the Month for January 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HrMyFlXLUo — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 6, 2026

Next to New York Stadium where the relegation stricken Rotherham host title hopefuls Cardiff. At 11/4 it is HARRY GRAY’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME for the hosts that stands out. Matt Hamshaw can’t quite believe his side has signed a player of Gray’s quality (on loan) and the youngster is showing that pedigree netting two in his last two appearances. It is worth noting the Bluebirds have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 games away from home.

Finally to Wycombe where the Chairboys host Doncaster. The visitors have snapped themselves out of a festive slump, Rovers lost six of seven games over the Christmas period but have only lost one of their last six (W4 D1). Doncaster recently secured the services of ELLIOT LEE. He started upfront in midweek and had two shots before he was hooked on the hour mark. He got 36 goals across three seasons at Wrexham, he’s netted 75 goals across his career and has a goals per 90 average of 0.32. At 4/1, his price on Saturday looks a touch too big.

Player Card Trixie Derby vs Ipswich: Darnell Furlong (Saturday, 12:30)

(Saturday, 12:30) Birmingham vs Leicester: Seung-Ho Paik (Saturday, 15:00)

(Saturday, 15:00) Hull vs Bristol City: Ryan Giles (Saturday, 15:00) If you read the column last week, you’ll recognise two of the legs of this Trixie. Neither were booked but the prices haven’t budged since and with two decent appointments overseeing their games, I’ve backed the pair again. The first is DARNELL FURLONG at 5/1 TO BE CARDED with bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes as Ipswich take on Derby in one of the Championship’s early kick-offs. Furlong’s picked up six cards for Ipswich this campaign and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.23. Referee Josh Smith average is only 3.53 cards per game in the second tier this campaign but he has given five or more in six of his last eight appearances at the level.

SEUNG-HO PAIK TO BE CARDED is the next pick at a big price, Coral and Ladbrokes have him at 8/1 and bet365 have gone 10/1. He has six cards this season and with a good referee in charge and two obliging teams, I think he is worth another go. John Busby has the whistle at St Andrew's and in terms of cards this is a battle between two top half teams. Birmingham have averaged just over two cards a game and visitors Leicester have averaged just under two.

Finally, Oliver Langford oversees Hull against Bristol City. Of the referees to take charge of at least 10 games this season, Langford ranks third for cards per game in the second tier (4.85 per game). Hosts Hull have picked up the most cards in the league (72) and had at least three of their players carded in each of their last five home games. RYAN GILES is the standout price TO BE CARDED at 7/1. He picked up his sixth of the season in a cameo against Watford in midweek. After a lengthy absence, Giles may have to settle for a spot on the bench this weekend but with the Tigers in automatic promotion contention he should return to the XI and may show signs of rust.