Jimmy’s Punt: Staked 192.40pts | Returned 179.29pts | P/L -13.11pts | ROI -7%

There is hope for the column yet. Yes, we are still in the red but the shift towards taking on the shortest priced sides won some points last weekend with Plymouth and Reading both picking up FA Cup results in 90 minutes. The method still needs some fine tuning. I was trying to be a little too cute with the stakes but you live and you learn. I'm still not over the fact Ben Hazard avoided a booking in Argyle’s win of the round at Brentford, I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. We’ll just have to take some solace in the fact we got a run for our money. Hopefully, we’ll be on the right side of some selections this weekend with keeper cards, outsiders and goalscoring centre backs in the staking plan.

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 16/5 | Draw 23/10 | Away 3/4 It is all or nothing with Gareth Ainsworth. A squad either buys into his whacky ways and siege mentality (see spell at Wycombe) or doesn't (see stint at QPR) and it looks like this SHREWSBURY side are doing the latter. That said it was a topsy-turvy start. Ainsworth began his reign with a shock 3-2 win over Birmingham, the Shrews then lost their next three games on the spin and conceded 10 goals in total. Since the 4-1 defeat against Wycombe, Shrewsbury have taken six points from five games and looking at their brutal schedule, nine points from as many games under Ainsworth is not a bad haul. Town have played four sides in the top half, two of the top three and host Wrexham on Thursday in a cross-border derby. When you combine their uptick in results alongside Wrexham's poor away form (W3 D4 L4), I think siding with the hosts WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is a nice way in at New Meadow. Ainsworth said in his pre-game presser that fans have warned him of the importance of winning this derby and he explained his hoarse voice was a result of relaying that sentiment to his players. So, I would like to think his side will be pulling out all the stops to ensure a victory here and this is why combining SHREWSBURY TO WIN alongside keeper JAMAL BLACKMAN TO BE CARDED appeals at 35/1. The keeper has been carded four times across his last 40 appearances, three for time wasting. Referee Simon Mather has also booked three keepers this term.

AARON PIERRE has scored twice under Ainsworth and interestingly, both were the first goals of the games. His opener against Northampton was a rebound and came after a punt up the field from the goalkeeper. The other was against Birmingham from a set piece. At 50/1 and 20/1, splitting a point across Pierre's prices TO SCORE FIRST and TO SCORE ANYTIME provide some interest at big odds.

Wrexham have conceded the joint-second fewest number of goals from set pieces in League One this term (4) but an expected goals against figure of 9.22 from dead-ball situations suggest they have been fortunate. Set pieces are usually the difference in derbies as well. Odds correct at 1240 GMT (15/01/25)