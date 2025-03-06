Jimmy’s Punt: Staked 257.4pts | Returned 267.34pts | P/L +9.94pts | ROI 4%

My tipping has been honking this past week or so. I went Atletico double chance Tuesday, they lost. I backed unders at Bayern on Wednesday and it was the only Champions League 20:00 game of the night to go overs. Same night, Mohammed Salah goal or assist was the bet, he gets hooked and his replacement Harvey Elliott scored within a minute. Then on Thursday, for Manchester United’s trip to Real Sociedad I was on cards, yellow and red expecting at least four. There were two. It is what it is. The great Barney Curley always said when taking the bookies to the cleaners, give them all you got and when you’re up against it, rein it in (or something like that). Given my form, I have done the latter this weekend. I have a few angles from the EFL and La Liga, kicking off with a pick in League One.

Stevenage vs Mansfield Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home Evens | Draw 21/10 | Away 5/2 Nigel Clough’s MANSFIELD are streaky. They started the League One campaign unbelievably well, losing only two of their opening 12 fixtures. They then lost five on the spin, then won four of their following six fixtures and haven’t won any of their 11 domestic matches since (D3 L8). And yet, I think a turn of form might be on the horizon. After the 3-0 defeat against Lincoln, Mansfield lost at Wrexham and drew against Burton and Wigan. The Stags were competitive against Wrexham (xG 0.68-1.21) and desperately unlucky not to get three points against Burton or Wigan. Across those games, Mansfield had 43 shots, nine on target, missed a penalty and generated a combined xG of 3.47 but only conceded two shots on target and 0.57 xGA; how’s your luck?

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough

The rotten form has left Mansfield seven points above the dotted line and with Crawley, Cambridge and Burton’s recent improvement, the Stags aren’t out of the woods yet. The same cannot be said about Stevenage. Alex Revell has done a cracking job. The rookie manager inherited a one-dimensional squad punching well above their weight and has secured their League One status with 12 games to spare. Backing the visitors WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is the bet. CLICK HERE to back Mansfield double chance with Sky Bet

Barcelona vs Osasuna Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Saturday

TV: Premier Sports 2

Home 1/5 | Draw 6/1 | Away 10/1 Mateo Busquets Ferrer is the referee for Barcelona’s game against Osasuna and he certainly doesn’t mind flashing the cards. He’s the second most card happy referee in La Liga averaging 5.79Y and 0.36R cards a game and it is the latter which interests me here. In 65 appearances he has dished out 26 red cards (0.4 per game) and one to each team on two occasions. Osasuna have been involved in five games that have seen a red card this term, Barcelona have been involved in eight across 41 matches in all competitions, which includes three in their last six, and this fixture has thrown up five reds across the last six meetings. Backing A RED CARD in the match and A RED CARD EACH TEAM at 5/1 and 100/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power appeals.