Jimmy’s Punt: Staked 245.65pts | Returned 262.74 | P/L +17.09pts | ROI 7%

Football betting tips: Friday 20:00 1pt Jobe Bellingham to be carded in Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland at 9/2 (bet365) Saturday 12:15 2pts Preston to qualify vs Burnley at 13/10 (General) Saturday 15:00 2pts Under 4.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 5/6 (bet365) 1pt Under 2.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 4/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Under 1.5 cards in Bournemouth vs Wolves at 10/1 (bet365) 2pts Ronnie Edwards 1+ shots in QPR vs Sheffield United at 11/10 (bet365) 0.5pt Ronnie Edwards 2+ shots in QPR vs Sheffield United at 5/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Ronnie Edwards to score anytime in QPR vs Sheffield United at 28/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Back to losing ways last weekend. Tipping Eintracht Frankfurt on the handicap and then watching them lose 4-0 at Bayern Munich was probably the low point. Bolton coming from behind to beat Leyton Orient to scupper the draw no bet also hurt. Oh, I also had a front row seat to the Leeds late show at Bramall Lane and the referee couldn’t even offer me consolation with a cheap Jayden Bogle or Harry Clarke card. Booo. Annoyingly I left a few winners out of the staking plan thinking less is more, maybe more is actually more. Cry me a river. You live and you learn. Onto this weekend and there’s no Premier League fixtures but we have got a slightly reduced EFL slate and a smattering of FA Cup fifth round clashes to dip into. I like the cup and think there is some value to be had but we start on Thursday night, where there is a big Cumbrian derby taking place in League Two.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 19/10 | Draw 11/5 | Away 11/8

I got a good system as far as betting on Sunderland is concerned. Are they playing away from home? If the answer is yes, back JOBE BELLINGHAM TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Jobe Bellingham to be carded with Sky Bet Bellingham has 10 cards (nine yellows, one red) in 30 league appearances, which makes quotes of 9/2 for a booking look like cracking value. He's played 15 games at home and only picked up one card. On the road is a different story with nine in the same amount of appearances. Why may that be? I don't really know nor do I care. All I know is, with a cards per 90 average of 0.62, his price to be carded on Friday night is too big. Will Finnie is the referee. A solid appointment as he averages four cards per game in the Championship.

Preston vs Burnley Kick-off time: 12:15 GMT, Saturday

TV: BBC iPlayer

Home 11/4 | Draw 2/1 | Away 11/10 How did you get in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Burnley? They must have fallen (a throwback to a Little Britain sketch there). Scott Parker usually does his best to kibosh his side's chances in domestic cup competitions (in my opinion) by rotating heavily and what not. But after sweeping Reading and Southampton aside the Clarets head to Deepdale on Saturday at a relatively advanced stage of the competition. This is a Lancashire derby and while local bragging rights may be on the line, I don’t think a cup run is high on Parker’s priority list.

Burnley boss Scott Parker

QPR vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 2/1 | Draw 21/10 | Away 7/5 I’m ticking Loftus Road off the list on Saturday. Cheering on the Blades is the priority but also RONNIE EDWARDS' efforts.

Edwards is averaging 1.1 per game, racking up ten in nine appearances since joining from Southampton on loan in January. The defender has had at least one shot in every one of his eight Championship starts and, at 11/10 to have 1+ SHOTS with bet365, his price looks too big here. Considering he has also had 2+ SHOTS on two occasions and scored once since joining the Hoops, I’ll also be having a punt on him to have a couple of shots at 5/1 and TO SCORE ANYTIME at 28/1. But let me assure you, I won’t be cheering on the latter. CLICK HERE to back Ronnie Edwards to score anytime with Sky Bet

Already advised Thursday 20:00 1pt Barrow double chance vs Carlisle and Paul Farman to be carded at 14/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Barrow to win and Paul Farman to be carded at 20/1 (bet365) 1pt Carlisle double chance and Gabriel Breeze to be carded at 14/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Carlisle to win and Gabriel Breeze to be carded at 28/1 (bet365) Barrow vs Carlisle Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 19/20 | Draw 21/20 | Away 13/5 While there may be a Premier League clash also taking place at the same time on Thursday, West Ham vs Leicester, it's all eyes on the televised fourth tier action for the column, as with TV cameras comes player cards. It's a big game too, with Barrow taking on Carlisle in a Cumbrian derby. Adam Herczeg is the referee and he has averaged just under four cards per game, an average return, but my eyes lit up when I saw he has booked four keepers in his last four appearances - three for time wasting, one of which coming in the 27th minute. In total this season Herczeg has carded seven stoppers across 26 appearances. I don’t usually do this but with obliging keepers at both ends I think it is worth backing both stoppers TO BE CARDED alongside their respective teams to pick up a result. This is a derby after all and the result could have a big say in the battle to stay up, so stakes are high.