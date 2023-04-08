Brendan Rodgers' four-year spell was ended by a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, a result which saw the Foxes slip into the Premier League's relegation zone.

Leicester have taken just a point from their last seven games.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was replaced Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds head coach in February 2022 and was sacked almost exactly a year later with the club hovering just above the relegation zone having won 11 of his 37 games in charge.