Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch: Leicester close to appointing ex-Leeds boss

By Sporting Life
14:58 · SAT April 08, 2023

Leicester are close to naming Jesse Marsch as their new manager, with the former Leeds boss expected to be appointed by the end of the Easter weekend, it is being widely reported.

Brendan Rodgers' four-year spell was ended by a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, a result which saw the Foxes slip into the Premier League's relegation zone.

Leicester have taken just a point from their last seven games.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was replaced Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds head coach in February 2022 and was sacked almost exactly a year later with the club hovering just above the relegation zone having won 11 of his 37 games in charge.

Were Leeds harsh to sack Jesse Marsch?
ALSO READ: Leeds harsh to sack Marsch

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS