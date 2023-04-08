Leicester are close to naming Jesse Marsch as their new manager, with the former Leeds boss expected to be appointed by the end of the Easter weekend, it is being widely reported.
Brendan Rodgers' four-year spell was ended by a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, a result which saw the Foxes slip into the Premier League's relegation zone.
Leicester have taken just a point from their last seven games.
Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was replaced Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds head coach in February 2022 and was sacked almost exactly a year later with the club hovering just above the relegation zone having won 11 of his 37 games in charge.