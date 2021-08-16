Jesse Lingard next club odds: West Ham odds-on to resign playmaker

Lingard was left out of the squad for Manchester United's 5-1 victory over Leeds on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, and speculation over his future at the club continues to mount.

However, with new signing Jadon Sancho waiting in the wings for his first Manchester United start, game time will be even harder to come by for Lingard this season.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, enjoying a hugely successful stint, scoring nine and assisting four goals in the Premier League, overperforming his Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) by more than 5.0.

“I think Jesse’s first priority is to get into our team,” Solskjaer said when asked about the impact of Lingard’s playing time on his England hopes.

“I think whenever your employer is Man United, I think that’s your first priority. It always is and I think together we can have great moments.

“Of course, as a manager, with players and a squad like I’ve got now it’s difficult. It’s difficult to say that ‘this weekend you’re not playing’ because I’ve got to leave players out – never mind from the starting 11, even from the squad.

“But they’ll all have to remember and know that they’re going to have to play a part if we’re going to be successful.

“Jesse’s back to his fitness, he played really well in the behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday.

“He’s come back bubbly and in good shape, so he’s got a big part to play.”

Lingard is out of contract next summer and United would reportedly look for a £25million fee if he was to leave.