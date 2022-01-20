Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is odds-on to join fellow Premier League side Newcastle United on a permanent deal before the end of the January transfer window.

Lingard was a long as 5/1 on January 15 but has since shortened to 5/6 to make the move to St. James' Park. The 29-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has not made a single Premier League start for the Red Devils this season but has still netted twice in nine substitute appearances.

Lingard was impressive in a successful stint on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season, scoring nine and assisting four goals in the Premier League, overperforming his Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) by more than 5.0. Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) = Expected Goals (xG) + Expected Assists (xA) The Hammers - who are believed to be interested in bringing him in for a second loan stint - have drifted out to 5/1 with Manchester United understood to be unwilling to sell to a top four rival.

Jesse Lingard - to sign for before Monday 31 January 2022 (via Sky Bet) Newcastle - 5/6

West Ham - 5/1

Tottenham - 12/1

Aston Villa - 14/1

Atletico Madrid - 16/1

Newcastle are said to be willing to pay a £2million loan fee to bring in the Manchester United academy graduate. The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.