West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen remains a major doubt for the Hammers' upcoming fixtures following an injury sustained in the recent 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Bowen has undergone scans on the heel injury picked up at Anfield - one that forced him to sit out their Europa League round of 16 first leg loss against Sevilla.
“I have no idea at the moment,” West Ham boss David Moyes said after their defeat in Spain. “We’re still trying to clear up exactly the injury.
“In all the scans and information we have it does not look too bad, but his action coming off the pitch at Anfield made it look more serious than we thought. And that has not added up.
“Since then Jarrod is slightly improving but not as fast as we hoped. We did not think it was anything serious. So we are still trying to get to the bottom of it.
“Maybe we’ll get back and Jarrod is OK. It could just be one of those things.”
The forward is unlikely to feature in Sunday's home Premier League contest against Aston Villa while concerns have already been raised about his availability for the second leg against Sevilla on Thursday.
Bowen's eight Premier League goals from 9.51 xG makes him West Ham's top scorer this season - with a further eight assists coming from 5.02 xA.