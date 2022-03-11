Bowen has undergone scans on the heel injury picked up at Anfield - one that forced him to sit out their Europa League round of 16 first leg loss against Sevilla.

“I have no idea at the moment,” West Ham boss David Moyes said after their defeat in Spain. “We’re still trying to clear up exactly the injury.

“In all the scans and information we have it does not look too bad, but his action coming off the pitch at Anfield made it look more serious than we thought. And that has not added up.