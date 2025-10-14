Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 107.25pts | Returned 138.53pts | P/L +31.38pts | ROI 29%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 12:30 - Forest vs Chelsea 1pt Trevoh Chalobah to score anytime at 14/1 (bet365) Saturday 15:00 1pt Mats Wieffer to be carded in Brighton vs Newcastle at 10/3 (Betway) 1pt Jake O'Brien to be carded in Man City vs Everton at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Saturday 17:30, Sunday and Monday games to follow...

The international break is over and it's back to the meat and drink, the serious stuff. We went into the break on the back of the first losing column of the season, but boy were we close to another big profit weekend - Malick Thiaw I'm looking at you... Tipped at 12/1 to score against Nottingham Forest, the Newcastle defender squandered a chance with an xG of 0.47 - nearly 50/50. Centre-back scorers in Arsenal's win over West Ham also came close, with both Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori registering shots on target - the latter hitting the post too. So we weren't a million miles away from profit, but we can't grumble about the position we are in after seven gameweeks. I found this week's slate very tricky, Saturday in particular, and I've happily gone for a fair few no bets in the 3pm games where absolutely nothing appealed. As ever, we've a classic CB scorer and some player cards to get us rolling, and hopefully we can put up another green week.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Will this be the final game for Ange Postecoglou as Nottingham Forest manager? Another defeat could well seal his fate, with Sean Dyche touted to replace the Aussie.

He remains winless in seven across all competitions (five defeats), and performances in the league have been exceptionally poor, averaging 0.82 xGF and 1.83 xGA per game, so a Chelsea win at 19/20 did tempt. But, the Blues have injury doubts and continue to be hit and miss, meaning I'm not ready to trust them just yet. Instead, we'll stick with the centre-back goalscorer theme given Forest's continued plight in dealing with set-pieces. While this angle didn't deliver for us at Newcastle before the international break, there was still PLENTY of encouragement that this is an angle we should still be attacking. The Magpies racked up 1.02 xG from set-plays, with touted centre-back Malick Thiaw having two shots, one on target, including a shot worth 0.47 xG. It doesn't come any closer. Sven Botman also had a shot on target, so we have to revisit the well. In Forest's seven games under Ange they've conceded seven times from set-pieces, so we'll take a punt on our old friend TREVOH CHALOBAH TO SCORE ANYTIME at a huge 14/1.

Chelsea rank fourth for set-piece xG, with only Arsenal scoring more goals from dead-ball situations this season, while Chalobah has already scored twice in six games this season, including when we were on him at Old Trafford. Interestingly, Chalobah's goals so far have come against sides ranked fourth (Man Utd) and second (West Ham) worst in the league from set-pieces, and Forest sit in between those two in that ranking. He is a huge threat, and can continue to take advantage of sides who struggle to deal with dead-balls. Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1210 BST (16/10/25)

Brighton vs Newcastle Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats MATS WIEFFER has been catching the eye this season for Brighton for the fact he's been playing right-back, and getting carded, a lot. He's been booked in all of his last three games in which he's played more than 10 minutes, and he rates a cracking bet at 10/3 TO BE CARDED again here. Wieffer has committed an average of 1.89 fouls per 90 this season on his way to three cards, struggling to deal with tricky and direct wingers. He's faced and been booked against; Jack Grealish, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-Chan.

This weekend he's up against Anthony Gordon. Newcastle's winger has been slow out of the blocks this season, not helped by a red card against Liverpool, but has been fouled 2.32 times per 90 in the league, and more recently has drawn a card from two of his last four direct opponents for club and country. Craig Pawson is the referee here and he's not the best appointment, but we can't turn this price down given Wieffer's record and his match-up. Score prediction: Brighton 0-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1240 BST (16/10/25)

Burnley vs Leeds Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats This feels like a big game for both sides, and a good opportunity for another three points for either. That means they may approach the match differently, not being as robust and actually playing for the win, which has me wary about getting involved. Burnley kept two clean sheets against Leeds last season in the Championship, and another wouldn't come as a surprise given Leeds' attacking process away from home (0.43 xGF per game), but Burnley being more expansive in search of a win could derail that. No bet. Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1440 BST (16/10/25)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats While not ultimately leading to a selection in this game, I thought it would be interesting to share the results of the three head-to-heads between Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola since they've been in charge of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth. The Cherries are unbeaten in that trio of games, and are yet to concede a goal, while both meetings last season ended goalless. The data backs that up, with the games averaging just 1.43 xG. Yikes. We're sticking with no bet though between two good teams. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1345 BST (16/10/25)

Manchester City vs Everton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Saddle up, we ride again into battle with Jeremy Doku. The Belgian has been in scintillating form this season, and has caused his opposite number all sorts of problems.

We were on Brentford's right-back to be carded before the break, but Pep rested Doku which was infuriating, but he will surely be recalled to the starting line-up here, which will put Everton right-back JAKE O'BRIEN in a bind, and his price TO BE CARDED is worth a pop. The right-back opposing Manchester City has been booked in five of seven league games, with Doku drawing 2.32 fouls per 90, and prior to his benching, had seen both Jurrien Timber and Kyle Walker get their names taken. O'Brien is yet to be carded this season but did collect five last time out, and this bet really is more about the winger's ability and form than the full-back. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1410 BST (16/10/25)