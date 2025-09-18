Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 54.5pts | Returned 75.98pts | P/L +21.48pts | ROI 39%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 12:30 - Liverpool vs Everton 2pts Virgil van Dijk to win 1+ foul at 8/5 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Virgil van Dijk to win 2+ fouls at 9/1 (Betfair) Saturday 15:00 - West Ham vs Palace 1pt Soungoutou Magassa to be carded at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Yeremy Pino to be carded at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Magassa and Pino to be carded at 21/1 (Betfair) 0.5pt Chris Richards to score anytime at 16/1 (Boylesports, Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Marc Guehi to score anytime at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 0.5pt Maxence Lacroix to score anytime at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Saturday 17:30, 20:00 and Sunday's tips to follow...

Another solid weekend of profit, with Saturday doing a lot of heavy lifting. Antoine Semenyo scored for our 5/2 bet - full disclosure, I honestly didn't know he was their penalty taker - before Matty Cash picked up a card in the first half against Jack Grealish. A Leeds own goal landed the Fulham win to nil late on, before the late game delivered us two fouls on Trevoh Chalobah in the first 10 minutes of Chelsea's visit to Brentford. Nice. Sunday wasn't so good, and I am kicking myself for taking a pro-card stance in the Manchester derby with my favourite no card ref Anthony Taylor in charge... In hindsight that was a missed opportunity, but we can't grumble too much. On to this week and we have a stacked staking plan with a lot of fancies, so we will either build on early season successes or whittle them away. Hopefully the former.

Liverpool vs Everton Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Liverpool have been the late show this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them needing another late goal to beat a very good Everton team. The Toffees are well organised and have attacking flair, so should keep things close at the very least, just like the two meetings last season which finished 2-2 (at Goodison Park) and 1-0 (to the Reds at Anfield). The bet here though revolves around a player battle, with Beto and VIRGIL VAN DIJK likely to renew their tussle from the last few Merseyside derbies. David Moyes made it a clear ploy at Anfield last season to fire long balls into VVD's channel for Beto to chase, and it resulted in a few wrestling matches between the pair.

Virgil van Dijk battling Beto

On that occasion, both committed two fouls on each other, and I think at 8/5 and 9/1, we have to back VAN DIJK TO WIN 1+ and 2+ FOULS. Liverpool's captain has been fouled once in all of his last four starts, and was fouled in both derbies last season by Beto. Everton's striker has committed an average of 2.02 fouls per 90 this season, 1.94 last season, while his replacement Thierno Barry is equally as foul prone (1.82 per 90 last season) meaning the bets will have a great chance for the entire match. Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1410 BST (18/09/25)

Brighton vs Tottenham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Brighton have a great record against better teams at the Amex, which has me wanting to back the Seagulls, but they are too short now, priced around 5/4. I can't trust this new Spurs team just yet so it's a no bet from me, though it is worth noting that Thomas Frank had Fabian Hurzeler's number last season, winning one and drawing one when manager of Brentford. Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1435 BST (18/09/25)

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Well, Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest reign has got off to a good start... A heavy defeat at Arsenal followed by the throwing away of a 2-0 lead in the Carabao Cup to lose at Swansea has put him on the back foot straight away. A tricky trip to Burnley is next up, and I have to say, the 5/2 about the home win did almost, almost lure me in. The Clarets have been excellent at home under Scott Parker, losing just one of 25 league games and conceding just nine times. They could add to Forest's misery, but I just can't bring myself to pull the trigger. Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1600 BST (18/09/25)

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats There is a lot that appeals in this game, which could be the end of the road for Graham Potter should Crystal Palace do to West Ham what they did to Aston Villa. Having put up a Hammers player and a Palace player TO BE CARDED last weekend, with a loser and a void, I want to revisit both, with the pair likely to be up against each other in what could be a feisty battle. The two in question are SOUNGOUTOU MAGASSA and YEREMY PINO, who are available at 3/1 and 9/2 respectively. We'll also play the DOUBLE at 21/1.

The referee here is Tony Harrington who averaged 4.44 cards per game last season and has been steady enough this season, but the bet revolves around both players' propensity to get stuck in. Magassa averaged 2.47 fouls and 0.53 cards per 90 at Monaco last season, while Pino was running at 2.26 fouls and 0.51 cards per 90. The Spaniard has shown already that he has continued that form, committing six fouls in just 103 Premier League minutes, while the Frenchman didn't get much opportunity off the bench last week with his side well behind and down to 10 men. This should be different, and I just hope the pair get stuck into each other. We also have to throw a few darts at Crystal Palace's centre-backs to score given how bad West Ham are at defending set-pieces.

The Hammers have shipped six set-piece goals in just four league outings, with three centre-backs already netting against Potter's men - Dan Ballard, Trevoh Chalobah and Micky van de Ven. Palace play with three, so we can either target one, or spread stakes around. To be safe, I'm going to sprinkle 0.5pt on all three. I'd be sick if I backed one or two and the other scored... So, it's MARC GUEHI, MAXENCE LACROIX and CHRIS RICHARDS TO SCORE ANYTIME as separate bets, all 16/1. Guehi has scored once already this season for Palace, once for England, and three times last season. Richards scored against Millwall in midweek and scored once last season, while Lacroix was the biggest threat last season in terms of xG per 90 (0.10), scoring once from 30 shots equating to 3.43. Score prediction: West Ham 1-3 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 18/1) Odds correct at 1520 BST (18/09/25)