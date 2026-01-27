Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 301.75pts | Returned 300.51pts | P/L -1.24pts | ROI -0.4%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 15:00 1pt Jean Paul van Hecke to be carded in Brighton vs Everton at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt James Justin to be carded in Leeds vs Arsenal at 6/1 (Betway) 1pt Yerson Mosquera to be carded in Wolves vs Bournemouth at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Yerson Mosquera to score anytime in Wolves vs Bournemouth at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday 17:30 - Chelsea vs West Ham 1pt Marc Cucurella to be carded at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Jarrod Bowen to be carded at 8/1 (Sky Bet) ***Saturday 20:00, Sunday and Monday's games to follow Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Thanks to Bruno Fernandes - well, Patrick Dorgu really - we made a small profit last week despite it never looking on the cards. Saturday started well with profit in three of the five games, but Sunday was going poorly until Bruno registered an assist. We were on the right lines with Crystal Palace scoring from a set-piece against Chelsea but backed the wrong horse... Chris Richards scoring instead of our man Maxence Lacroix was a tough one to take that's for sure. Anyway, onto matchday 24 and player cards will be a prominent feature this week with a load of really good match-ups, referee appointments and backable prices.

Brighton vs Everton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats What to make of Brighton...? It's just one win in their last 10 league games, with that victory coming at home to Burnley. They look out of sorts, and Fabian Hurzeler is a man under pressure. The last thing he'll need is a visit of a team who are compact, difficult to beat and dangerous on the counter attack. I wouldn't put anyone off Everton getting a result on Saturday, but I think we can take advantage of how the Toffees will approach this one to find a player card bet.

With Jack Grealish injured, it was interesting to see Iliman Ndiaye from the left, and almost like an inside left forward, getting very close to Thierno Barry in what basically became a front two. If that tactic is used again here, JEAN PAUL VAN HECKE could be in for a difficult afternoon, and his price of 7/2 TO BE CARDED looks value. The Dutchman has been booked six times this season, including three times in his last six, with a card per 90 average of 0.27. Ndiaye is drawing 1.38 fouls per 90 this season and Barry is a handful, while the return of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (1.86 fouls won per 90) is an added bonus for this bet too, as he'll be tasked with supporting Everton's front men. The referee here is Chris Kavanagh who has averaged 4.06 cards per game this season, and this bet could win in a multitude of ways, but most likely JPvH cynically pulling down a marauding Ndiaye on an Everton counter. Wouldn't it be great if it happened exactly like that eh... Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (29/01/26)

Leeds vs Arsenal Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This is a big game and a big test for Arsenal. Winless in three league games, the question marks around their ability to handle pressure will continue unless they get another win under their belts quickly. It won't be easy at Elland Road though with Leeds having lost just two of 11 at home this term. We are heading to the cards market here though given Stuart Attwell (4.74 cards per game in the PL) is overseeing proceedings. Let's hope Gabriel Gudmundsson likely to be missing again for Leeds, we could see JAMES JUSTIN start at left-wing back just as he did on Monday, and he looks a massive price TO BE CARDED. He's 6/1 on Betway and 11/2 with William Hill, BetVictor and Betfred, while the 5/1 with Coral, Ladbrokes and bet365 are also fine.

Justin is hardly a card-magnet, collecting just 20 in his senior career, but not often has he had to contend with players at the level of Bukayo Saka. Arsenal's winger has been in flying form on the foul-drawing front of late, winning 4-2-2-3 fouls in his last four outings and has drawn 1.94 per 90 over the season. In that last quartet of games, Saka has drawn two cards from his opposing number, so the price on offer simply has to be chanced, especially given the referee appointment. Score prediction: Leeds 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (29/01/26)

Wolves vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Bournemouth conceded yet again from a set-piece last week, with Virgil van Dijk the latest to profit. All-told the Cherries have conceded 16 times from dead-ball situations which is the most in the league by a decent margin. In fact, they have conceded 10 goals from such scenarios in the last 13 league games, so we have to attack this angle with a set-piece-centric Wolves side hosting them. YERSON MOSQUERA rates the best bet TO SCORE ANYTIME at 14/1. The Colombian hasn't opened his account for the Old Gold yet but has been banging on the door, taking a whopping five shots at the Etihad last week and averaging 1.20 shots and 0.10 xG per 90 over the course of the season.

Ladislav Krejci is a touch short at 17/2, while Santiago Bueno has averaged just 0.22 shots per 90, so we'll stick with just Mosquera and hope his more prolific shots rate sees him find the net. Also, given it's Mosquera is a card-collecting machine, we have to back him TO BE CARDED too at 5/2. Michael Oliver is an admittedly bad referee selection for cards, averaging just 2.56 per game this season, but Mosquera is so card-happy he may just force the ref's hand. It's eight cards in 12 starts for the Colombian, seven in his last 10, and a cards per 90 of 0.69. WOW. He'll be tasked with helping to contain Evanilson (1.19 fouls won per 90) and Amine Adli (2.25) too which increases his chance of yet another card. The goal-card double is 45/1 with Sky Bet for those interested. Score prediction: Wolves 2-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (29/01/26)

Chelsea vs West Ham Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Can West Ham actually stay up? It seems unlikely given everyone above them keeps picking up points, but they are doing their bit at least. Two wins and two good displays suggest they are up for the fight. Chelsea have won five of six under Liam Rosenior and have looked good in the most part but do continue to concede goals, and all in all I'm willing to swerve the 1X2 markets in favour of, you guessed it, player cards. The Hammers' last two wins have coincided with a switch in formation to a 4-4-1-1 which has seen Jarrod Bowen play in a more natural right-wing position and he's been causing chaos for his opposing left-backs.

In the two starts he's been fouled seven times and seen all three, yes three, left-back's he's faced get booked. Ben Davies at Spurs was carded, went off injured and was replaced with Djed Spence who was then carded, and Reinildo was booked last week too. That means MARC CUCURELLA simply has to be backed TO BE CARDED here at 4/1 with Coral and Ladbrokes. The 7/2 with bet365and 10/3 with both Sky Bet and Boylesports also rate as value. Cucurella has been carded eight times across all competitions this season at an average of 0.31 per 90, making the price on offer huge value before factoring in his opponent Bowen, the referee appointment of Anthony Taylor (3.95 cards per game) and the recent history.