Last weekend was a good one. We came away with +10.25pts profit thanks to some lovely priced card winners and Bruno Fernandes' brilliant assist in the Manchester derby. This weekend we've yet more player card bets alongside fouls, assists and shots. It's a nice random mix, but hopefully we've identified yet more value bets.

West Ham vs Sunderland Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats It was a huge win for West Ham last weekend at Tottenham, a result that gives them renewed hope of survival. Unfortunately for them, an awkward and hard-to-beat Sunderland are their visitors this weekend. I continue to follow Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey closely, with his physicality and pace leading to some excellent foul-drawing figures (2.06 fouls won per 90). It's led to 12 of the last 18 centre-backs to have faced Sunderland when Brobbey has started committing at least one foul, and that looks an angle to attack again. West Ham will be a little more front-foot here with Sunderland happy to sit deep, and that could leave their two centre-backs JEAN-CLAIR TODIBO and KONSTANTINOS MAVROPANOS exposed against Brobbey.

We'll back the latter TO COMMIT 1+ FOULS at 11/10 as he is a bigger price than his team-mate and has a better foul record. Todibo has a career long average of 0.81 fouls per 90, Mavropanos is at 0.95, but as well as backing the Greek as a single we'll take a swing at the 1+ FOULS COMMITTED DOUBLE at 16/5, with multiple defenders from the same team committing a foul in four of Brobbey's last seven starts. Neither are admittedly foul-heavy, but Todibo has committed a foul in three of his last four starts, and Mavropanos committed two last week and one the week before, and this bet is all based around Brobbey. Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Sunderland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (22/01/26)

Burnley vs Tottenham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Wouldn't it be so Spursy to follow up a win against Dortmund in midweek - a result that extended their home unbeaten run in Europe to 24 - with a defeat at Burnley. I mean, there is a reason a side playing in the Champions League are 11/10 to win at Turf Moor... The hosts have shown plenty of fight in recent weeks and are unbeaten in three with draws against Manchester United and Liverpool sandwiching an FA Cup trouncing of Millwall. They'll fancy their chances and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them score a couple. That makes the 10/1 available for MARCUS EDWARDS 1+ ASSISTS massive. After being a bit-part player at the start of the season, Edwards has now started four of the last five league games, assisting against United and scoring at Anfield.

He has undoubtedly been Burnley's best creator this season, leading the Clarets on all major metrics, and against a vulnerable Spurs backline, looks a massive price to provide his third assist in seven outings. Oh, and let's not forget the narrative here with Edwards being a former Spurs youth product who never got a chance. Given the referee appointment (Peter Bankes, 4.53 cards per game in PL) we'll also chance ARCHIE GRAY TO BE CARDED at 9/2. He has found a real cynical streak of late, being carded in all of his last three starts and in six of his last 10. In the league he's been carded four times at an average of 0.55 per 90, making the price on offer huge, while we have to factor in the lengthy midfield injury list for Spurs which sees Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur out and Pape Sarr, who is yet to travel back from AFCON due to illness, and Joao Palinha both huge doubts. Hopefully Gray gets yet another start, but do check team news in case Sarr or Palinha do recover to start and Thomas Frank decides to make a change in which case be sure to cash out. Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 16:00 (22/01/26)

Fulham vs Brighton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Follow the trends with this one, which means with Michael Oliver overseeing proceedings, UNDER 3.5 CARDS is overpriced at even money. He has averaged just 2.59 cards per game in the Premier League this season, with this bet landing in 11 of his 17 outings (65%). Brighton have been one of the league's best teams for cards, their games averaging 4.72 cards, but in two games Oliver has overseen featuring Brighton he's flashed just one card on each occasion. Fulham's games are averaging 3.73 cards per game, and this bet has won in three of the last five head-to-heads, with the pair closely matched but very rarely kicking off. Score prediction: Fulham 2-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (22/01/26)

Manchester City vs Wolves Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats All is not well at Manchester City. They have won two of their last seven, with one of those being against Exeter, and are winless in four league games. Marc Guehi is a much-needed addition in defence given their absentees, but they continue to struggle at the top end of the pitch. City have scored just twice in their last four league games, and Wolves' defence has become extremely tough to break down. Only Liverpool (0.69) and Arsenal (0.91) have a better xGA process than the Old Gold (1.16) over the last six league games. Wolves' shining light has undoubtedly been MATEUS MANE, and he is generously priced at 13/8 to register 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at the Etihad. Mane has registered a shot on target in all of his five league starts, and all of his last six appearances in all competitions, with the youngster clearly having excellent accuracy. Over the season he's averaged 1.42 shots on target per 90, and with City looking vulnerable, he can test Gianluigi Donnarumma at least once on Saturday.

At the prices we also have to chance YERSON MOSQUERA TO BE CARDED yet again, with 9/4 still too big for the Colombian who has been booked seven times in 13 appearances this season at a card per 90 average of 0.66. Not only is he a card magnet, committing 1.50 fouls per 90, but at the Etihad he'll likely find himself in one-on-one situations with Jeremy Doku at times, who is winning 2.69 fouls per 90, meaning another card has to be backed. Farai Hallam is the man with the whistle and this is his first ever Premier League game. He's averaged 3.5 cards per game this season in all competitions, which is solid enough. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (22/01/26)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Liverpool head to the south coast on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions following victory in Marseille, but they've won just seven of those, and it's four straight draws in the league. Bournemouth love a draw too. Five of their last eight games have finished all square. Draw at 3/1 anyone? I have once again been suckered in by the card markets, with Michael Salisbury the second most card-happy ref in the league (4.88 cards per game). So, let's get throwing darts. MILOS KERKEZ rates a good bet TO BE CARDED at 17/4 against his former team. He's been booked four times this season, once against Bournemouth, twice against Burnley - one of which came last week - and once against Brentford. He loves getting a card against a team starting with the letter 'B' apparently.