A hit and miss return after a lay-off. Lacking match sharpness as coaches and pundits would say. Still, the damage could have been worst, just under 3pts lost, but if I'd have had the balls to put up Morgan Rogers to not only register a shot on target from outside the box but in fact score from outside the box, you'd be reading a different intro. Anyhow, we head into the final weekend of action before Christmas with some big games and some angles I like the look of. Even better, the angles I like are juicy prices. Let's get stuck in.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This feels like a pretty big game for two sides who have been inconsistent of late. Newcastle continue to be hard to stop at St. James' Park but miserable away, while Chelsea are generally just hit and miss wherever they play. Cards initially drew my attention given the last three meetings between the pair have seen 22 cards brandished, but that was cooled with the appointment of Andy Madley (2.8 cards per game this season), not to say it couldn't still explode. Instead I like the look of ENZO FERNANDEZ 1+ SHOT ON TARGET at 11/10. With Cole Palmer back in the side the Argentinean has dropped a bit deeper, but that hasn't effected his shooting output.

All in all this season he's averaging 1.01 shots on target per 90, landing this bet in nine of his last 10 outings, and with Newcastle missing a number of key defensive personnel, I think Enzo can test Aaron Ramsdale. Score prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 23:00 (18/12/25)

Bournemouth vs Burnley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Burnley are bad. Having started the season showing signs of life, they have been pummelled from pillar to post in their last seven games, losing all seven. Against non-fellow-promoted sides and basement boys Wolves, the Clarets have have collected just one point from a possible 39. Scott Parker's side prop up the division on nearly all major metrics - fewest expected points (xP), worst expected goal difference (-1.17 xGD per game), leakiest defence (2.09 xGA per game) - so this looks like a great opportunity for a Bournemouth side who are winless in seven to get back on the horse. Away from home Burnley are shipping 2.88 goals per game, so the hosts should have some joy, and I'm drawn to ALEX JIMENEZ's price to register 1+ ASSIST at 8/1.

Jimenez has played as a winger as opposed to full back in the last two Bournemouth games, making the price massive when factoring that in, but he did register an assist on Monday Night Football that was then taken away from him for no apparent reason after he played in Eli Kroupi to score. The fact that it wasn't registered is probably the reason this price isn't shorter, but even after the game went 4-4 he created a glorious chance for David Brooks too. Should the Spaniard, who has some fantastic traits to be an excellent winger with his pace and trickery, continue to be deployed higher up the field, this assist price will crumble. And, against the leakiest defence in the league, we have to take a punt on him. Some sites already have him priced as a winger at 5/2. Score prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 23:00 (18/12/25)

Brighton vs Sunderland Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Sunderland have been hit hard by AFCON, losing a number of key players meaning they are set for a tricky month. They will again play in deep block here and counter, a tactic that does generally fare well against Brighton, so I still give them a good chance of getting a result. The angle here though is around Brighton's defensive suspension, with Lewis Dunk out. That means one of OLIVIER BOSCAGLI or DIEGO COPPOLA will come in alongside Jean Paul van Hecke at the heart of the Seagulls defence and I like whoever that is TO BE CARDED. We'll back both knowing that we get a void bet for which ever doesn't start - though do check with your bookie on their terms for this voiding as it may require you to cash out once the teams are announced. Whoever starts will be up against foul drawing expert Brian Brobbey who is winning 2.77 fouls per 90 this season, and they will likely be tasked with covering a lot of space given the amount of forward players Brighton will commit.

None of the two have played many minutes this season, but both have shown enough to suggest they are overpriced. Boscagli is 5/1 (11/2 if you can get on with Betway) and was carded in the first half of his Premier League debut against Brentford, getting hooked at half-time, and was also booked when starting in the Carabao Cup at Arsenal. Coppola, priced at 4/1, hasn't started a league game yet but was carded in the same Carabao game and had a great card record in Italy, collecting 24 over the past three season at an average of 0.38 per 90. Darren England is a decent refereeing appointment for us too, averaging 3.6 cards per game this season and 4.2 last. Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 Sunderland (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 23:00 (18/12/25)

Manchester City vs West Ham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Manchester City are a short price to win here and they should be victorious, but West Ham and Nuno Espirito Santo have found a counter-attacking groove. It revolves around Jarred Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, and it's the latter that presents us with an interesting angle. Since Summerville has been moved to a left forward role, his fouls won numbers have spiked, winning six in two games, the same as he won in the previous five games combined. He does drift to the left channel as usual, and in the end the formation leaves Lucas Paqueta as almost a false nine with Bowen in the right channel, but its the Dutch winger who could give MATHEUS NUNES a few headaches, and he rates a bet TO BE CARDED at a huge 7/1.

Summerville caused Matty Cash booked last weekend and is drawing 2.37 fouls per 90, so if West Ham can get him the ball in transition, we could be in for some fun here. Nunes has been carded twice in the league already this season, one in City's home win over Leeds, and was booked in a 24 minute Carabao Cup cameo in midweek. Across his career, the Portuguese midfielder-turned-full-back has operated at a paltry cards per 90 average of 0.18, but that would give us an implied price of 9/2, some way off the 7/1 here, so given his opponent, and the referee (Paul Tierney - 4.0 cards per game since 2023/24), he rates a cracking bet. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 23:00 (18/12/25)