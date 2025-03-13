Jake's Predictions (before this weekend): Staked 387.00pts | Returned 411.29pts | P/L +24.29pts | ROI 6.3%

"Cucurrella, Cucurella, He eats paella, He drinks Estrella, His hair is f***ing massive!" Chelsea's Spanish left-back was one of our heroes last weekend, scoring a 25-yard screamer for a winner above 11/1 providing us a nice bounce back after a couple of poor editions. Anthony Taylor continues to be my favourite referee in the world, delivering us just one card in Manchester United vs Arsenal, but boy we were close to the 34/1 no cards bet. He did land the latter for me at 25/1 in Thursday's Any Other Bets, but unfortunately isn't reffing this weekend. *sad face emoji* Anyway, we've a slightly reduced Premier League slate this weekend with the Carabao Cup final taking place, but there's still a hell of a lot to get stuck into.

Everton vs West Ham Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 23/20 | Draw 21/10 | Away 5/2 A lovely game where there is really nothing at stake. Everton have surged clear of the drop zone after an eight-game unbeaten run and are level on points with West Ham, the pair 16 points clear of the drop zone. This game has very little riding on it to say the least, other than pride, and could therefore be a clean game from a card perspective. Both teams have been good from a discipline perspective since the managerial changes, Everton games averaging 3.6 cards and West Ham's 3.0.

I think it makes sense to back UNDER 3.5 CARDS here with the season winding down, with 19/20 looking generous. It's won in five of 10 Everton games and five of nine West Ham matches. Referee Darren Bond is the man in the middle and has calmed in recent weeks, with this bet winning in all of his recent outings. Interestingly one of those games was an Everton match at Goodison Park against Leicester and he brandished a grand total of zero, so we simply have to back a repeat with NO CARDS at 22/1. Let's hope we get another damp squib, most of the Hammers' recent games in particular having gone that way. Score prediction: Everton 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Every man and his dog should want to be on Forest this weekend. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been flat-track bullies this season, winning 11 of an unbeaten 12 against bottom half teams, including a 100% winning record in six road trips to those in 11th and below. Because I'm a nice guy, I let Jimmy take the straight win here and have had to pivot to something else. And pivot we have, going from a pro-Forest play to an Ipswich-related one. JULIO ENCISO is a shot merchant and with Ipswich desperate, I think we have to attack his shot lines. It's 5/4 he takes 3+ SHOTS which looks a cracking price, as does the 3/1 about 4+ SHOTS.

The Paraguayan has played limited minutes yet again this season, but when he has played he's made them count. In 12 games where he's played at least 20 minutes across all competitions, Enciso has fired 44 shots, averaging 5.68 per 90 across those games.

He's landed the 3+ bounty in eight of those 12 matches, hitting 4+ in five of those including four of his five matches since Boxing Day. Last time out in a 1-0 away defeat at Crystal Palace he took four shots, and a month earlier he took six at home to Southampton. Those are the only two games of 20+ minutes he's played for Ipswich but now fit again, he can pull the trigger against a Forest team who do concede shots. Nuno's side have faced 380 shots this season (13.6 per game), the fifth most in the league, so Enciso should have plenty of opportunities to fire away. Score prediction: Ipswich 0-2 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Manchester City vs Brighton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

This should be a really good game, made all the better by the added importance of a result for both Manchester City and Brighton as they fight for European football. City are fifth and just one point above their seventh-placed visitors, who have rattled off four straight league wins - three against fellow contenders, too. The hosts look too short to back here, especially after losing tamely against another top-four rival last weekend, but it has to be said that at home of late Pep Guardiola's men have looked better, winning six of eight and losing only to Real Madrid and Liverpool. I'll swerve the 1X2 and instead focus on Brighton's returning right-back TARIQ LAMPTEY in the fouls markets, with his 2/1 price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS looking massive. The Ghanaian was suspended for last weekend's win over Fulham after being sent off in the FA Cup win at Newcastle, and returns in time for a tough match-up at the Etihad.

He'll likely be up against Jeremy Doku, who has started all of City's last three league games and has impressed greatly. The Belgian is know for his direct dribbling and foul-drawing abilities, winning an average of 1.85 per 90 this season. Lamptey is rash into his tackles, and has in fact landed this bet in four of his last six starts for Brighton where he has averaged 1.92 fouls per 90, so given the match-up, the attacking styles of both teams and the importance of the game, the price on offer looks too big. The same bet is 21/20 in places. Score prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Southampton vs Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 5/2 | Draw 5/2 | Away evens This looks like one of Southampton's best chances to collect points between now and the end of the season. Saints have a terribly tough run-in, so a home game against the team fourth bottom who are missing their best player looks a great opportunity to get a result as they look to claw themselves above Derby's 2008 infamous points tally of 11. Wolves can be backed at 11/10 to win, and have won twice in six away games under Vitor Pereira, but I am hesitant to get them onside without Matheus Cunha, for all I do think the Old Gold could easily make a mockery of their odds-against price on Saturday. It's a no bet from me at St Mary's. Score prediction: Southampton 1-3 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Bournemouth vs Brentford Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

I may perhaps be going against the grain here, but I think UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks overpriced at 9/5. Yes, the Cherries are coming off the back of a scintillating 2-2 draw at Spurs but let's remember that their partner in that particular dance was a crazily attack-minded team. On this occasion, it's a side happy to sit in a low-block and frustrate. That approach is something Bournemouth have struggled with this term, mainly at home, as opposing teams are more likely to be expansive in front of their own fans. It's led to a dearth of goals in the Cherries' home matches, Bournemouth fans seeing just 2.1 goals per game at the Vitality.

Nine of their 13 league games have seen under 2.5 goals land, including six of the last seven, with Andoni Iraola's side finding it tough against the likes of West Ham (1-1), Crystal Palace (0-0), Everton (1-0) and Wolves (0-1) in that run. Brentford's adaptability will probably frustrate Bournemouth more than just a deep-block, as their willingness to pump long balls will negate the intense press of the hosts, making it a huge test for the side chasing European football. On the flip side, Illia Zabarnyi is back after suspension which will help sure up Bournemouth's backline and make it tough for the Bees to create much, so at the prices, we have to chance the unders. Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)