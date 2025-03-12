Any Other Bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for Thursday March 13

Chelsea vs Copenhagen (Agg: 2-1) Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 4

Home 4/11 | Draw 7/2 | Away 11/2 Chelsea have become a bit boring to watch haven't they? Recycling the ball constantly in a bid to control matches and limit countering opportunities, playing at a sluggish tempo and creating very little, Enzo Maresca really has sucked the fun out of an entertaining crop of players. Last week's first leg in Denmark was another such performance despite the Blues playing a far inferior opponent. Chelsea dominated the ball (62% possession) making 665 passes to a 92% completion percentage, but mustered a total of just five shots equating to 0.37 xG.

It's a real problem moving forwards, and I just wonder if Maresca's style will see the fans and board turn on him soon, with it hardly the type of football the money-oriented higher-ups will be wanting to see. Hundreds of millions of pounds spent to see just five shots against Copenhagen. They did see 20 against Leicester at the weekend, but only one of those was a 'big chance', needing a strike from 25 yards to beat one of the worst Premier League teams we've ever seen. The positive of this dull and drab football is that it does limit opposition chances. Copenhagen (five shots, 0.45 xG) were well restricted, as were Leicester (three shots, 0.10 xG) and Southampton before them (seven shots, 0.72 xG). They are three poor sides, but on Thursday they face the Danes again and we simply have to jump aboard CHELSEA WIN TO NIL at 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea win to nil with Sky Bet While clean sheets have been hard to come by for the Blues at Stamford Bridge this season, just seven in 20 games across all competitions, they have come against what you would largely describe as bad teams. Servette, Barrow, Noah, Morecambe, Southampton and Leicester have all been shut out, along with Aston Villa, in victories, and given this more control-centric approach, I expect we start seeing more clean sheets for Maresca's team moving forward. The fact Copenhagen have to chase the game has me confident about the Blues scoring at least once at home and winning the second leg outright.

Lyon vs FCSB (Agg: 3-1) Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports (red button)

Home 1/4 | Draw 9/2 | Away 19/2 Lyon put in a commanding performance last week to bring a 3-1 lead back to France for the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash. The French side are short favourites to win the second leg, but having seen the referee appointment, I just can't get away from backing against cards. The man in the middle is Anthony Taylor, and he has been delivering low card games by the bucket load of late.

Referee Anthony Taylor has been extremely lenient of late