Any Other Bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for Thursday March 13

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets
1.5pts Chelsea win to nil vs Copenhagen (20:00) at 11/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor)
2.5pts Under 4.5 cards in Lyon vs FCSB (20:00) at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Under 2.5 cards in Lyon vs FCSB (20:00) at 10/3 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pts No cards in Lyon vs FCSB (20:00) at 25/1 (Unibet)
Chelsea vs Copenhagen (Agg: 2-1)
- Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday
- TV: TNT Sports 4
- Home 4/11 | Draw 7/2 | Away 11/2
Chelsea have become a bit boring to watch haven't they?
Recycling the ball constantly in a bid to control matches and limit countering opportunities, playing at a sluggish tempo and creating very little, Enzo Maresca really has sucked the fun out of an entertaining crop of players.
Last week's first leg in Denmark was another such performance despite the Blues playing a far inferior opponent. Chelsea dominated the ball (62% possession) making 665 passes to a 92% completion percentage, but mustered a total of just five shots equating to 0.37 xG.
It's a real problem moving forwards, and I just wonder if Maresca's style will see the fans and board turn on him soon, with it hardly the type of football the money-oriented higher-ups will be wanting to see. Hundreds of millions of pounds spent to see just five shots against Copenhagen.
They did see 20 against Leicester at the weekend, but only one of those was a 'big chance', needing a strike from 25 yards to beat one of the worst Premier League teams we've ever seen.
The positive of this dull and drab football is that it does limit opposition chances. Copenhagen (five shots, 0.45 xG) were well restricted, as were Leicester (three shots, 0.10 xG) and Southampton before them (seven shots, 0.72 xG). They are three poor sides, but on Thursday they face the Danes again and we simply have to jump aboard CHELSEA WIN TO NIL at 11/8.
While clean sheets have been hard to come by for the Blues at Stamford Bridge this season, just seven in 20 games across all competitions, they have come against what you would largely describe as bad teams.
Servette, Barrow, Noah, Morecambe, Southampton and Leicester have all been shut out, along with Aston Villa, in victories, and given this more control-centric approach, I expect we start seeing more clean sheets for Maresca's team moving forward.
The fact Copenhagen have to chase the game has me confident about the Blues scoring at least once at home and winning the second leg outright.
BuildABet at 22/1
- Chelsea to win
- Both teams to score: No
- James 2+ total shots
- James 1+ shots on target
- James to commit 2+ fouls
Lyon vs FCSB (Agg: 3-1)
- Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday
- TV: TNT Sports (red button)
- Home 1/4 | Draw 9/2 | Away 19/2
Lyon put in a commanding performance last week to bring a 3-1 lead back to France for the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash.
The French side are short favourites to win the second leg, but having seen the referee appointment, I just can't get away from backing against cards.
The man in the middle is Anthony Taylor, and he has been delivering low card games by the bucket load of late.
Since the 15th December, Taylor has overseen 16 games including some of England's biggest tussles and has averaged just 2.06 cards per game. That figure is boosted by an FA Cup game that got out of hand, but nonethelss it makes the 4/5 price about UNDER 4.5 CARDS look simply irresistible.
It's a bet that has landed in 14 of Taylor's last 16, including both of his European games during that time.
We also have to chance UNDER 2.5 CARDS and NO CARDS at 10/3 and 25/1 respectively.
The former has landed in 11 of those 16, while Taylor has shown zero cards four times in that span.
The state of the tie should also help this angle with Lyon having more than one foot in the quarter finals, and an early goal for the French side could see the game become more like a training game.
The first game also saw just two cards despite a combined 24 fouls, so with a similarly lenient referee in charge and the tie all-but over we could see a repeat in the second leg.
Odds correct at 1545 GMT (12/03/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.