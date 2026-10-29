Jake's 26/27 Predictions record Matchday 9 previews - Saturday | Sunday | Monday

Football betting tips: Premier League 20:00 - Aston Villa vs Fulham 1pt David Affengruber to be carded at 9/4 (General) *All player prop prices chosen with Super Sub Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aston Villa vs Fulham Kick-off: Saturday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Nicolas Jackson and Johan Manzambi are a problem. They are physical, quick and relentless, unselfish runners who causes monumental headaches for opposing centre-backs.

Johan Manzambi celebrates a goal for Aston Villa

He contributed to a centre-back card for us last week, and we'll be heading in a similar direction this week with Fulham's DAVID AFFENGRUBER, who is 12/5 TO BE CARDED. The Austrian has been playing clean so far this season in terms of cards, but has been among the fouls, averaging 1.40 fouls per 90. Last season in La Liga he picked up seven yellows and a red (0.24 cards per 90) showing he has the propensity to get stuck in, but the bet revolves around the recent Aston Villa trends. The opposing right-sided-centre-back has been booked against Villa in all of the last four league outings, with the concoction of Jackson, Johan Manzambi and John McGinn causing chaos, putting Affengruber right in the firing line on Saturday. Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham

Football betting tips: Premier League 20:00 - Aston Villa vs Fulham 1pt David Affengruber to be carded at 9/4 (General) 12:30 - Chelsea vs Man Utd 1.5pts Lisandro Martinez 1+ total shots at 11/8 (bet365) 0.5pt Martinez 1+ shots on target outside the box at 14/1 (bet365) 15:00 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Bournemouth vs Leeds at 20/21 (BOYLESports) 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in Brentford vs N Forest at evens (General) 2pts Brandon Thomas-Asante to win 2+ fouls in Coventry vs Sunderland at 10/11 (bet365) 1pt Mohamed Belloumi 2+ to commit 2+ fouls in Hull vs Ipswich at 12/5 (bet365) 1pt Joao Costinha to be carded in Man City vs Brighton at 10/3 (bet365) 17:30 - Tottenham vs C Palace 1.5pts Mohammed Kudus to win 2+ fouls at 6/4 (bet365) Chelsea vs Manchester United Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats So Michael Carrick is going to be in the dugout for this game, making it anyones guess as to what version of Manchester United we will get. They have been extremely poor so far this season, with results clearly reflecting that, but anyone rushing to back Chelsea should tread carefully. The Blues will be without Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro for this game, while starting goalkeeper Emi Martinez is out too. Their defence is poor to say the least, and Xabi Alonso's men (12th) actually sit below United (10th) according to underlying data. The bet for us here though is to back LISANDRO MARTINEZ 1+ TOTAL SHOT at 11/8. The outspoken Argentine has been good for shot backers this season, landing the bet in five of his seven Premier League appearances, averaging 1.38 per 90.

He clearly enjoys stepping onto the play and firing from distance, with six of his eight shots coming from outside the box, and three of those hitting the target, enough encouragement to back MARTINEZ 1+ SHOT ON TARGET OUTSIDE THE BOX too. We have to expect some sort of a reaction from United here, a team who have taken the most shots in the league this season, while an undermanned Chelsea will be there to be got at. Score prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Leeds Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Leeds are playing which always means UNDER 2.5 GOALS is worth a look, and at 20/21 it's well worth backing on the south coast. The Whites' league games this season have averaged just 1.9 goals, with six of their eight games going under, while away from home the under has hit in three of their four with an average of just 1.5 goals per game.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke

Bournemouth are an unders team at home too, playing with real control, with three of their four under Marco Rose at the Vitality seeing fewer than three goals. Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Leeds

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats We should back goals in this one. Nottingham Forest were very unfortunate not to get three points at Ipswich last Friday after creating an abundance of chances, something they have done regularly away from home this season.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner's side have generated a huge 2.56 xGF per game on their travels, but have conceded an awful lot too, resulting in them conceding in every game. Brentford have hit the buffers after a hot start, but the goals and chances continue to flow at both ends for the Bees, so at even money, we'll back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS. Score prediction: Brentford 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Coventry vs Sunderland Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Last week we landed BRANDON THOMAS-ASANTE TO WIN 2+ FOULS at 6/5 as Coventry hosted Fulham, and this week we are getting a slightly shorter price of 10/11 but with another game of success and an opponent more foul-prone, so we have to go back in again. This bet has now won in all five of his league starts this season, with him averaging 3.50 fouls won per 90. Sunderland are bottom of the table as they head to Coventry, and will be on the front foot to get a much needed win against a promoted side, and are not shy about getting stuck in. Score prediction: Coventry 1-1 Sunderland

Hull vs Ipswich Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Both Hull and Ipswich have made steady starts to the season, sitting on 10 points after eight games, and could well see this game as a free hit to get one over on a promoted rival. The Tigers remain unbeaten at home while the Tractor Boys have lost three of four away, conceding the most away goals in the league, but we'll head to the fouls market for this one. MOHAMED BELLOUMI may not be a name you'd associate with fouls but he's been sneaky good this season and at 12/5 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS, he's worth a bet. Belloumi has committed 1.80 fouls per 90 this term, making at least one foul in seven of his eight appearances and hitting 2+ in two of his three home starts. Playing down the right, he'll be tasked with helping contain Leif Davis, Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke, but it's his aggressive pressing style that makes this bet value. Score prediction: Hull 1-1 Ipswich

Manchester City vs Brighton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Manchester City and Brighton meet at the same venue for the second time in a week after their Carabao Cup match, with this league meeting seeing both sides looking to bounce back from defeat last weekend. After Jeremy Doku helped get Matty Cash in the book for us last week, we have to go back to the well and this time back COSTINHA TO BE CARDED. The Portuguese right-back should start at the Etihad given the injury to Ferdi Kadioglou, and indeed he has a liking for a card. He has played very limited minutes so far this season, mainly playing in the Conference League and cup competitions, but has already been booked three times including at Anfield when brought on as an early substitute, playing 85 minutes.

Doku drew four fouls last weekend at Villa Park, causing all sorts of problems, and Brighton are a team who play an open style that will leave space for the Belgian to enter 1v1 matchups. Craig Pawson is the referee for this one, and his four Premier League games this season have seen 6-7-4-4 cards at an average of 5.25 per game, making the 10/3 on offer for Costinha a cracking bet. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Brighton

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats While it didn't win last week, we'll give MOHAMMED KUDUS another try TO WIN 2+ FOULS, with the price of 6/4 still way too big. He was fouled once at Stamford Bridge in Tottenham's big win but it could have been more had the referee not played advantage on two occasions in the first half.

Mohammed Kudus