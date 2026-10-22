Jake's 26/27 Predictions record Matchday 8 previews - Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Nottingham Forest to score 2+ goals at 21/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Morgan Gibbs-White 1+ assist at 19/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Would Oliver Glasner's job be in jeopardy if Nottingham Forest lose to Ipswich? At any normal club the answer would be a firm NO given the tough schedule his side have faced and the promising underlying data they have returned, sitting fourth on expected points, but Forest is no normal club when it comes to hiring and firing. Since September last year Mr. Marinakis sacked four managers, so another defeat against a newly promoted side the team currently second bottom of the table could see another manager chewed up and spat out at the City Ground.

Ipswich have made a steady enough start under Gary O'Neil, winning three and losing the other four of their league games, with two of those wins coming at home against Sunderland and Fulham - the other two teams currently sat in the bottom three. Instead of backing Forest to win at 13/10, we'll just take FOREST TO SCORE 2+ GOALS as the first selection, due to Ipswich's defensive issues and Forest's chance creation away from home. It's been on a different stratosphere compared to at the City Ground, averaging a whopping 2.66 xGF per game on the road compared to just 0.90 at home, and that's despite playing at Anfield and Villa Park as well as Glasner's old stomping ground Palace. They will fancy their chances of creating plenty against an Ipswich side who have conceded 2.14 goals and 2.02 xGA per game in the league this season.