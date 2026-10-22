Matchday 8 previews - Friday | Saturday | Sunday
Football betting tips: Premier League
1.5pts Nottingham Forest to score 2+ goals at 21/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Morgan Gibbs-White 1+ assist at 19/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest
- Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
Would Oliver Glasner's job be in jeopardy if Nottingham Forest lose to Ipswich? At any normal club the answer would be a firm NO given the tough schedule his side have faced and the promising underlying data they have returned, sitting fourth on expected points, but Forest is no normal club when it comes to hiring and firing.
Since September last year Mr. Marinakis sacked four managers, so another defeat against a newly promoted side the team currently second bottom of the table could see another manager chewed up and spat out at the City Ground.
Ipswich have made a steady enough start under Gary O'Neil, winning three and losing the other four of their league games, with two of those wins coming at home against Sunderland and Fulham - the other two teams currently sat in the bottom three.
Instead of backing Forest to win at 13/10, we'll just take FOREST TO SCORE 2+ GOALS as the first selection, due to Ipswich's defensive issues and Forest's chance creation away from home.
It's been on a different stratosphere compared to at the City Ground, averaging a whopping 2.66 xGF per game on the road compared to just 0.90 at home, and that's despite playing at Anfield and Villa Park as well as Glasner's old stomping ground Palace.
They will fancy their chances of creating plenty against an Ipswich side who have conceded 2.14 goals and 2.02 xGA per game in the league this season.
MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE is back fit and available here too which is a huge bonus for Forest and the first bet, with the Tricky Trees' captain a nice looking price for 1+ ASSIST at 19/5.
He missed last week's defeat at home to Arsenal with a slight knock but is back for this one, and he is the creative hub of this Forest team. Gibbs-White has already provided two assists, both away from home, and has averaged 0.31 expected assists per 90 this term.
In his six starts he's created 2.83 chances per 90 and 1.17 big chances per 90, so the price on offer looks worth taking against a leaky backline.
Score prediction: Ipswich 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
All odds correct at 11:15 BST (22/10/26)
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