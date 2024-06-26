Football betting tips: Euro 2024 Saturday 1.5pts Dan Ndoye to commit 2+ fouls in Switzerland vs Italy (17:00) at 5/4 (bet365) 1pt Andreas Christensen 1+ total shot in Germany vs Denmark (20:00) at 7/4 (William Hill) 0.25pt Andreas Christensen to score anytime in Germany vs Denmark (20:00) at 30/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sunday 2pts England to keep a clean sheet and Under 3.5 Goals vs Slovakia (17:00) at 10/11 (Boylesports) 2.5pts Khvicha Kvaratskhelia To Win 2+ Fouls in Spain vs Georgia (20:00) at 4/5 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Spain to commit 12+ fouls vs Georgia (20:00) at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Monday's and Tuesday's tips to follow CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Well, the Group Stage certainly delivered drama, shocks and most importantly, profit. We bounced back well from a -4pt loss in the opening round with +3.3pts and +11.7pts profit in rounds two and three, meaning this column is in a good place heading into the knockouts. I mentioned the shocks, the likes of Croatia going home, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania and Georgia all exceeding expectations, and while they made the groups enthralling, the Round of 16 does look kind of, 'meh'. We have four teams trading at 1/5 or shorter to advance to the quarters, and three more no bigger than 4/9, so on paper at least we have some very one-sided looking ties. That's not to say we shouldn't expect any shocks once again, it just means, from a punting perspective, I won't be getting involved in any 'to qualify' bets in this piece. Saturday's and Sunday's bets are up, with Monday's and Tuesday's up by Friday 5pm when more markets are available.

Switzerland vs Italy Saturday 29th June, 17:00 - BBC One

Home 23/10 | Draw 19/10 | Away 11/8

Readers will be well aware (I hope so anyway) that we are on Switzerland to win the whole tournament at a big price, and I'd say they've given us hope - which is all you can ask from an 80/1 shot - that they can do it. Performances have been excellent, much better than what reigning champions Italy have mustered. I do fancy a Swiss upset, but a player foul angle - yes I'm talking fouls again - appeals greatly. Switzerland's attacking midfielder DAN NDOYE is priced at 5/4 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS, and that certainly looks worth backing. Ndoye leads the Swiss contingent for fouls per 90, averaging 2.7, with this bet landing in all of three group games. Operating as one of two number 10's, he is a key pressing figure, and has so far been overzealous in Germany. Up against players like Jorginho and Nicolo Barella in this match, two players who happily fall over at the slight bit of contact, Ndoye can again rack up the fouls as his side continue to play an aggressive style. Score prediction: Switzerland 1-0 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Germany vs Denmark Saturday 29th June, 20:00 - ITV1

Home 4/7 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/4

Despite looking good so far, I could definitely see an upset in this game. It wouldn't surprise me. That's because Denmark have a similar formation, set-up and make-up of the Swiss team that were a minute away from beating Germany. One particular angle of attack I like the look of for this game though is Denmark's set-piece threat. The Danes have looked pretty toothless from open play, but extremely dangerous from dead-balls. Through their three group games they racked up an xGF total of 3.15 with 1.56 of that coming via set-pieces - a whopping 49.5%. My colleague Tom Carnduff highlighted ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN as a man to get onside in his article, and he it is worth going back in on the Barcelona man. We'll back him to have just 1+ TOTAL SHOT at a huge 7/4, and have a smaller play on him TO SCORE ANYTIME at a massive 30/1. Christensen has taken a shot in all three group appearances - including a speculative hit from range - and is averaging 0.15 xG per 90, which ranks him as the fourth among Danes. For more confidence, how about this. When Germany faced a set-piece-reliant Hungary side in the group stage, they gave up 0.54 xGA from such scenarios. Dead-balls really could be an avenue for success for the underdogs.

Score prediction: Germany 1-1 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

England vs Slovakia Sunday 30th June, 17:00 - ITV1

Home 4/11 | Draw 10/3 | Away 15/2

England have found themselves with another potentially favourable draw in a major tournament after winning their group. Performances weren't good, but they got the job done and look to have been rewarded for it, they now just need to take advantage. Slovakia will be another tough test though. They'll play in a very similar manner to Slovenia, looking to sit deep and frustrate, and that could again make for painstaking viewing for England fans and neutrals alike. The best angle I can find is trusting England's solid defensive foundations. ENGLAND TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET is 4/6 generally, but we can boost the price to 10/11 by adding UNDER 3.5 GOALS in the match. Gareth Southgate's side have been suffocating opponents so far. They've conceded just 26 shots, nine shots on target, one big chance and just six corners in three matches. And on top of that, the chances they have conceded equate to an xG of just 1.15 - a stingy 0.38 per game. I see no reason why we will see anything different here, especially with the game state likely seeing Slovakia sit deep and England dominate the ball, and let's be honest, England's attack hasn't given any indication it will fire four past anyone has it. Score prediction: England 1-0 Slovakia (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Spain vs Georgia Sunday 30th June, 20:00 - ITV1

Home 1/5 | Draw 21/4 | Away 12/1

What a great story Georgia have been at Euro 2024. Qualifying for the knockouts is an almighty achievement, but the reward is to face the side who blasted them twice in qualifying (7-1 and 3-1) and who have looked like the best side at the tournament. La Furia Roja have arguably been the most impressive side at the tournament, comfortably topping the so-called 'group of death', but the eye-catching stat surrounding Spain has been their foul count. They've committed 14, 17 and 15 fouls in their group games, the latter in a match against Albania where they dominated the ball (60% possession) and had already cemented top spot. SPAIN TO COMMIT 12+ FOULS once again appeals at 5/4, then, especially as Georgia have drawn 10, 17 and 11 in their three matches, and in the most recent head-to-head where the stakes were nowhere near as high, Spain fouled Georgia nine times. Luis de la Fuente's side have a different approach to recent years, more fast, furious and direct, meaning less control, more turnovers, and thus more opportunities to commit fouls. My favourite bet of this match though is KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA TO WIN 2+ FOULS at 4/5. So far at Euro 2024 this bet has landed in all three of his outings, KK drawing 10 fouls in total. The tricky winger has been his nation's main outlet, but it's the same when he plays at club level, drawing 2.62 fouls per 90 in Serie A this season. Interestingly, despite the two meetings with Spain in qualifying being one-sided, this bet landed in both.

Score prediction: Spain 2-0 Georgia (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)