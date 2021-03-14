Portsmouth manager odds: Kenny Jackett sacked after four years in charge

Pompey have reached the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the semi-finals on both occasions.

With 13 games to play they are seventh in the table, just two points outside the top six.

But a run of one win from seven League One fixtures has sealed Jackett's fate.

"Portsmouth Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kenny for the work he has done during his near four-year spell at the club and we all wish him well for the future," said chief executive Mark Catlin.

"It has been an emotional past few weeks for everyone associated with Pompey and we now begin the process - which will be as short as possible - of appointing someone who we believe can give us the best chance of finishing inside the top six. These talks begin today."