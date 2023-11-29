Ivan Toney next club odds: Where should he go?

It's decision time for Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney has been biding his time away from the pitch and with his suspension nearing its end as the January transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on him. The 27-year-old finished last season with 20 goals in the Premier League, an outstanding tally helping Brentford reach ninth in the standings.

Toney is now entering his peak years and it seems unlikely that he will remain with the Bees beyond January. A striker of his calibre with proven scoring quality in the Premier League will always be a prized asset. Do Arsenal need Toney? Mikel Arteta's side fell short of the title by five points last season as Manchester City went on a brilliant unbeaten run when it counted most, whereas results faltered for the Gunners. Though they finished last season with 88 goals, Arsenal's non-penalty expected goals for average of 1.82 per game was only third best, marginally better than Brighton (1.81).

Arteta has chosen to bridge the gap by being far more pragmatic this season and making them harder to beat. However, one area of apparent weakness last season which has carried on this year is the issues in aerial duels. The Gunners ranked in the bottom five for aerial duels won percentage last year, winning just 46.5%. Arteta has addressed that by adding height and physicality to the side with the likes of Declan Rice, and could add more by adding Toney to the mix.

12 - Ivan Toney won 12 of his 13 aerial duels against Arsenal today (92%); the most won by a player in a Premier League match this season. Colossus. pic.twitter.com/qISCgGOUez — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2023

The Brentford man has an admiration for Arteta's style of play and has declared his ambitions to play for a 'big team' like Arsenal with the aim of winning silverware. It wasn't the case last season, but Toney is definitely a better fit for this version of Arsenal, who are difficult to play against and want to overwhelm opposition sides in and out of possession. One telling factor of change in Arsenal is when we look at crosses attempted - last season the Gunners finished mid-table for that metric with 674.

A 180 degree shift this season means they are currently third for crosses with 278 so far, a recognizable number nine would go a long way in converting those crosses into dangerous chances. The big counter-argument would be, why try to fix something that isn't broken? The first time this season that Arteta was able to field his preferred front six against Lens last week - Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz - the Gunners scored five. This is a mix of players that is working well and adding Toney might disturb the harmony in a season where they need everything to come together if they have any chance to topple City off their throne. Toney would suit Blue Chelsea are seemingly in the market for a number nine this January, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen reportedly the number one target. Toney is likely on their radar as well.

Nicolas Jackson was brought in from Villareal this summer and though his performances have been largely fine, the Blues need a clinical presence up front to convert chances. So far this season, they've been the fourth biggest underperformers on expected goals overall, which suggests they should have scored four more than they have so far. Jackson has missed eight big chances this season, a total of six scored from thirteen league games isn't hugely encouraging from the Senegal forward. Additionally, half of that tally came in a hat-trick against a nine-man Spurs side in a 4-1 victory. Consistency is an issue with him. The 22-year-old's underlying numbers are highly encouraging but he lacks the finishing touch in front of goal.

Toney is a more natural fit for the Blues than their North London rivals. He could be the perfect senior option to give someone like Jackson the time to adjust to life in the Premier League. Additionally, the impending return of Christopher Nkunku makes for an exciting prospective partnership between the Frenchman and Toney in forward areas. The Englishman's prowess in holding up the ball, being an outlet in the final third and an underrated ability with the ball ticks several boxes that make him a perfect fit for Chelsea. United could be a suitor There's a few other options on the table should either of Chelsea or Arsenal reject the chance to chase Toney's signature. Being the Premier League-proven entity that he is, Toney won't be short of suitors. He has admitted to being a Liverpool fan himself but a move to Anfield seems unlikely for the time being. Jurgen Klopp's attacking options have caused chaos for opposition defences and it is difficult to see how Toney fits into the picture. On the other hand, a move to Manchester United is not entirely impossible. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's reported investment in the club set to be announced sooner or later, the Red Devils will have funds to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad.