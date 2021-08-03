Italian Serie A betting tips: Outright preview and best bets for 2021-22 season

Jake Pearson runs the rule over the 2021/22 Serie A season, picking out his best bets for the Scudetto as well as relegation.

Who will win Serie A? Inter Milan ended Juventus’ run of nine consecutive Scudettos last season as Antonio Conte masterminded his way to his first Serie A title since he won the league, ironically, with the Old Lady back in 2013/14. Conte was arguably the starting point for Juve’s dominance over the last two decades, so it was fitting that he was the man to bring it all crashing down, ending the Andrea Pirlo experiment and forcing Juventus to turn back to Massimiliano Allegri, the man who managed Juventus to five successive league titles from 2014 to 2019.

Juventus may be the 11/10 favourites to win Serie A, which, following a fourth-placed finish may feel short, but that is actually the biggest price they have been for some years.

In Allegri’s last two seasons in Turin, Juventus were 2/5 and 8/13 to claim the Scudetto, and even with managerial debutant Pirlo in charge last term, they were odds on. Undoubtedly, Juventus still have the best group of players in Italy, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa primed to form one of the most potent attacking trios in European football this season, while their main title rivals, Inter Milan, have lost their key component; their manager.

As unoriginal as it may seem to tip up JUVENTUS TO WIN SERIE A TITLE, their price is something that doesn’t come around too often and should be snapped up while it is still available. CLICK HERE to back Juventus to win Serie A with Sky Bet

Who will be relegated from Serie A? Last season was Spezia’s first in the top flight of Italian football since their refoundation in 2008, and it must be considered a success, finishing six points clear of the relegation zone in 15th position. Much of Spezia’s rejuvenation over the last few years has been down to the highly regarded Vincenzo Italiano, whose three seasons of professional club management have seen him promote Trapani from Serie C, then Spezia from Serie B, and finally, steer Spezia to safety last term. A lot has changed for Spezia over the last few months, however. Italiano has left to take charge of Fiorentina, leaving Thiago Motta – whose only previous spell as a manager were the 68 days he spent at the helm of Genoa in 2019 – as their new coach. CLICK TO VIEW Infogol's 20/21 Serie A xG table Spezia were fortunate to escape relegation last campaign according to expected goals, finishing 18th based on expected points according to Infogol. It is unlikely they will beat the drop again this season and SPEZIA TO BE RELEGATED at a top price of 11/8 makes plenty of appeal.

