Next Tottenham manager odds: Simone Inzaghi backed into favouritism

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has been backed into favouritism to become Tottenham's next manager, having been as big as 20/1 for the vacant role over the weekend.
The Italian, 45, is now clear at the top of the market with odds of 2/1 available on Sky Bet.
Scott Parker is now second-favourite, despite Fulham's impending relegation, while Graham Potter is 8/1 for a role which has been open since Jose Mourinho was sacked three weeks ago.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has distanced himself from the role, while early favourites Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag and Maurizio Sarri have all drifted in the betting through a combination of new contracts and new jobs.
Mourinho, meanwhile, has already found a new home at Roma.
Tottenham's interim boss Ryan Mason has had a mixed start to life as a manager, overseeing a Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City and a 3-1 loss to Leeds, as well as home wins over Southampton and Sheffield United.
Defeat by Leeds on Saturday means Tottenham sit seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester with just three games to go.
Although unlikely, Inzaghi's Lazio side still have a slim chance to qualify for the Champions League from Serie A, but the lure of the Premier League could prove too tempting for the former Italy striker.
