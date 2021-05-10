Next Tottenham manager odds: Simone Inzaghi backed into favouritism

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has been backed into favouritism to become Tottenham's next manager, having been as big as 20/1 for the vacant role over the weekend.

The Italian, 45, is now clear at the top of the market with odds of 2/1 available on Sky Bet. Scott Parker is now second-favourite, despite Fulham's impending relegation, while Graham Potter is 8/1 for a role which has been open since Jose Mourinho was sacked three weeks ago.

Next Tottenham manager odds Simone Inzaghi - 2/1

Scott Parker - 4/1

Graham Potter - 8/1

Brendan Rodgers - 12/1

Antonio Conte - 14/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 14/1

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has distanced himself from the role, while early favourites Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag and Maurizio Sarri have all drifted in the betting through a combination of new contracts and new jobs. Mourinho, meanwhile, has already found a new home at Roma. Tottenham's interim boss Ryan Mason has had a mixed start to life as a manager, overseeing a Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City and a 3-1 loss to Leeds, as well as home wins over Southampton and Sheffield United. Defeat by Leeds on Saturday means Tottenham sit seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester with just three games to go. Although unlikely, Inzaghi's Lazio side still have a slim chance to qualify for the Champions League from Serie A, but the lure of the Premier League could prove too tempting for the former Italy striker. ALSO READ: Why Potter is right for Spurs

