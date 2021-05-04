Roma have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach

The Giallorossi have picked up just one point from their last four league games and sit seventh in the table, nine points behind sixth-placed Lazio with four matches remaining.

Roma president Dan Friedkin said in a statement on the club website: “On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for the hard work and leadership shown during these two years.

“Paulo led the team through several challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and he did so with generosity, fairness and great character.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and we are confident that he will represent fantastic added value wherever he goes.”

Mourinho has been out of work since April 19th, when he was relieved of his duties as Tottenham manager. The Portuguese coach guided Spurs into a Europa League finish last season, as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final with his side this season.

More to follow...