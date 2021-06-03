Simone Inzaghi appointed Inter Milan boss

The 45-year-old succeeds Antonio Conte, who left Inter last week after guiding them to the Serie A title.

Inzaghi last week stepped down as boss of Lazio, having been in charge since 2016.

His tenure included winning the Coppa Italia in 2019 and a fourth-placed Serie A finish the following season which saw the club back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2009-10.