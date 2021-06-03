Sporting Life
Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi
Former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi will be the new Inter Milan manager

Simone Inzaghi appointed Inter Milan boss

By Sporting Life
13:12 · THU June 03, 2021

Inter Milan have announced the appointment of Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 45-year-old succeeds Antonio Conte, who left Inter last week after guiding them to the Serie A title.

Inzaghi last week stepped down as boss of Lazio, having been in charge since 2016.

His tenure included winning the Coppa Italia in 2019 and a fourth-placed Serie A finish the following season which saw the club back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2009-10.

The Sporting Life football tipsters were in fine form in May, so follow their tips in June

They subsequently went on to reach the last-16 this term.

Inzaghi, the younger brother of former Italy and AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi, spent most of his playing career with Lazio and after retiring in 2010 coached in their youth set-up before becoming head coach.

He had been linked with the managerial vacancy at Tottenham, something that is currently the case for Conte.

Antonio Conte guided Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years
Next Tottenham manager odds

Football Tips