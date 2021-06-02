Next Tottenham manager odds: Antonio Conte into favourite

Antonio Conte is the new odds-on favourite to be the next Tottenham manager as Mauricio Pochettino's odds drift.
Ex-Chelsea manager Conte, who guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 seasons left the Italian giants in May.
Conte is a tempting proposition for Daniel Levy given his track record of delivering titles.
The former Italy boss has led Juventus to three successive titles and won the Premier League and FA Cup in his time at Chelsea.
Odds correct at 1430 BST 02/06/21
Pochettino looked set for a shock return to Tottenham, with the Argentine the 4/9 favourite to do so last Saturday.
The Argentine manager, who was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, has garnered plenty of support in the betting.
Spurs have regressed further since his departure, with Jose Mourinho struggling to get the best out of a talented side before Ryan Mason took interim charge to end the 2020/21 season.
Pochettino's PSG side failed to win Ligue 1 after his appointment in January, narrowly edged out by Lille, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City at the semi-final stage.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.