Huddersfield take on Sheffield United in the Championship on Thursday. James Cantrill previews the game picking out a 12/1 best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt Matty Pearson anytime goalscorer at 12/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League was secured with a 2-0 win over West Brom last Wednesday, effectively making their two last games pointless. Victories in each would see them break the record points tally for a second placed side in the Championship, but watching the players' celebrations over the past week, that hardly seems a priority. Huddersfield will not be feeling as blasé, victory here would mean they only need a point from their last game to secure survival.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button Huddersfield 19/10 | Draw 11/5 | Sheffield United 6/4

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Neil Warnock has rinsed set pieces since returning to the Terriers. The veteran supremo did inherit a side that excelled from them last season, with 31% of the goals they scored coming via dead balls on their way to a third place finish. Warnock opted for a similar ploy at Cardiff, utilising the height of his side to aid their promotion push, topping the Championship charts during the 2017/18 campaign with 21 goals. So, it should come as no surprise to see the Terriers reaping the rewards from set pieces as they distance themselves from the drop. Since Warnock took the reins, 25% of their 16 goals have come via set pieces and MATTY PEARSON has emerged as their primary threat.

The defender has scored four times since the change in management, taking his tally for the season to five, a figure nobody at the club can best. Pearson has had a shot in each of his last six league appearances, racking up 11 in the process. There looks to be some scope for value in his price to SCORE ANYTIME with some firms posting him as short as 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Matty Pearson to score any time with Sky Bet

Huddersfield v Sheffield United score prediction and best bets 1pt Matty Pearson anytime goalscorer at 12/1 (bet365) Score prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 1130 BST (03/05/23)

ALSO READ: Our best bets from across this midweek Serie A action