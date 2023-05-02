Lazio v Sassuolo

Lazio were cruising towards Champions League qualification up until a few weeks ago.

Two defeats in as many games, combined with the reversal of Juventus’ points deduction, have altered the race for the top four significantly.

There was something ominous about their capitulation at the San Siro on Sunday, the Eagles were ahead at halftime but conceded three within the last 13 minutes.

They remain four points clear of fifth-placed Milan, who they face on Sunday, which could mean their points cushion could have gone as they head into their final four league games of the campaign.

Sassuolo sit in mid-table, unable to mount a European charge or slip into a relegation battle.

Since mid-January, the Black and Green have beaten Juventus, Roma and Milan, and will fancy adding another scalp to put a spanner in Maurizio Sarri’s European hopes.

DOMENICIO BERARDI certainly enjoys facing Lazio.

The attacker has scored nine goals in 14 appearances against them and tops his sides charts for goals (8), assists (6) and shots per game (3.3).

With Andrea Pinamonti unavailable due to suspension, Alessio Dionisi will look to Beradi for inspiration, and at 7/2, the 28-year-old looks a big price to SCORE ANYTIME against a side he loves to face.

Score prediction: Lazio 1-2 Sassuolo (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Odds correct at 1000 BST (02/05/23)