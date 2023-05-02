James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out some best bets for the weekend slate.
2pts Napoli to beat Udinese at 3/4 (General)
1pt Domenico Berardi to score anytime in Lazio v Sassuolo at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Lazio were cruising towards Champions League qualification up until a few weeks ago.
Two defeats in as many games, combined with the reversal of Juventus’ points deduction, have altered the race for the top four significantly.
There was something ominous about their capitulation at the San Siro on Sunday, the Eagles were ahead at halftime but conceded three within the last 13 minutes.
They remain four points clear of fifth-placed Milan, who they face on Sunday, which could mean their points cushion could have gone as they head into their final four league games of the campaign.
Sassuolo sit in mid-table, unable to mount a European charge or slip into a relegation battle.
Since mid-January, the Black and Green have beaten Juventus, Roma and Milan, and will fancy adding another scalp to put a spanner in Maurizio Sarri’s European hopes.
DOMENICIO BERARDI certainly enjoys facing Lazio.
The attacker has scored nine goals in 14 appearances against them and tops his sides charts for goals (8), assists (6) and shots per game (3.3).
With Andrea Pinamonti unavailable due to suspension, Alessio Dionisi will look to Beradi for inspiration, and at 7/2, the 28-year-old looks a big price to SCORE ANYTIME against a side he loves to face.
Score prediction: Lazio 1-2 Sassuolo (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct at 1000 BST (02/05/23)
After failing to secure the title on Sunday, NAPOLI will be hoping to make amends this Thursday as they head to Undine.
Victory for Inter in the early kick off meant Napoli also needed three points against Salernitana but could only manage one.
Luciano Spalletti said that result "just extends the celebration.”
Victory at the Dacia Arena would put it beyond doubt and end the 33 year wait for a title.
I Ciucciarelli were left rueing missed chances at the weekend, they won the xG battle 1.92 - 0.24 and missed a ‘big chance’ (xG greater than 0.35).
Victor Osimhen, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Eljif Elmas all missed chances either side of Mathias Olivera's opener.
I do not think they will be as wasteful this Thursday. Siding with them TO WIN is the play given the dynamic of the match.
An away victory secures Napoli the title, regardless of other results, while Uninese have nothing to play for.
Score prediction: Udinese 0-2 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1010 BST (02/05/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.