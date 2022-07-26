The new Championship season gets underway on Friday, with beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield hosting relegated Burnley. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship

The curtain raiser for the new Championship season sees beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield host a Burnley team fresh from relegation and under new management. Vincent Kompany is the man in the dugout for the Clarets, and he will be looking to transform the way which Burnley play, attempting to get them on the front foot. Huddersfield also have a new man overseeing things after Carlos Corberan left the club, with his number two Danny Schofield in the hot-seat.

Schofield has a tough job on his hands this term, as he inherits a team who drastically over-performed last season based on underlying metrics, and a squad that has suffered some major outgoings. Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo have both departed, and as of yet there haven't been any incomings to replace them. A team who performed at a mid-table level according to Infogol metrics (12th on expected points - xP) is now considerably weaker both on the pitch and in the dugout.

They face a tough opening game against a Burnley team expected to do well this season having kept the core of their Premier League squad together. There are question marks over Kompany given he is an unproven manager, but the Clarets look incredibly strong on paper and up against a Huddersfield team with even more question marks, I want to get them on side. Burnley are fancied to win, but I'm happy to take BURNLEY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS at a slightly bigger price given that I expect the Terriers low-scoring nature to carry over from last season. CLICK HERE to back Burnley to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet 76% of the Terriers games last term had fewer than four goals, while we could see some teething issues at Burnley in terms of their free-flowing new style, so chancing a low-scoring away win looks worthwhile at a decent price.

Huddersfield v Burnley score prediction and best bet 1pt Burnley to win and Under 3.5 Goals 21/10 (bet365, William Hill) Score prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 1) Odds correct 0930 BST (26/07/22)