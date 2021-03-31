Sky Bet Championship betting tips: Huddersfield v Brentford best bets and preview

Promotion chasing Brentford travel north to take on Huddersfield, and Jake Osgathorpe has previewed the game while providing a best bet.

Premier League betting tips: Huddersfield v Brentford 2pts Brentford to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 6/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Huddersfield went into the international break unbeaten in four matches but are still nervously looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone, just seven points ahead of a Rotherham team who have three games in hand on them.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 7/2 | Draw 13/5 | Away 4/5

Creating chances and scoring goals continues to be a struggle for the Terriers, netting just three times in their last six league matches, and this game against a promotion chaser is a step up on what they have faced over that period. Defensively, Carlos Corberán’s side remain vulnerable, having allowed 1.37 expected goals against (xGA) per game this season, which ranks them as the seventh worst defensive team in the Championship.

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

is xG conceded by a team xG process is the rate at which a teams creates and concedes chances

Brentford will be looking forward to taking on the Terriers on Saturday then, with a win the minimum requirement if they are to achieve automatic promotion. Watford have really stepped on the gas of late, meaning the Bees now find themselves seven points behind the Hornets with a game in hand, so can’t afford many – if any – slip-ups. Thomas Frank’s side have been a constant underlying juggernaut for some time now, and this season has been no different, with Brentford occupying second spot in Infogol’s xG table.

Infogol's Championship Expected Goals (xG) Table

Click here to view Infogol's full Championship xG table Only Norwich (1.62 expected goals for - xGF) have been a better attacking team than the Bees (1.61) this season, while no side in the Championship can better Brentford’s defensive process, with them allowing just 0.93 xGA per game. That impressive defence is key for the selection here, as while I expect the Bees to claim all three points, coupling with a low-scoring game makes great appeal. BRENTFORD TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS is best priced 6/4 with bet365, and has landed in 63% of their league wins this season, as not only do they limit their opponents well, but they rarely get carried away and rack up a score. Click here to back Brentford to Win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet There have been some exceptions to that rule, hitting Wycombe for seven for example, but more often than not they win low-scoring affairs, and I think this game will fall into that category.

Huddersfield v Brentford best bets and score prediction 2pts Brentford to win and Under 3.5 goals at 6/4 (bet365) Score prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1430 GMT (31/03/21)