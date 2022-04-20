It has been a tough season for the Barnsley players, and in particular for full-back CALLUM BRITTAIN , a star of last season's run to the play-offs.

The Tykes are currently bottom of the division and 11 points adrift of safety with just four games remaining. It is only a matter of time for Poya Asbaghi’s men.

Having already secured their place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs , Huddersfield will be desperate to keep up their momentum as the season draws to a close and have the extra incentive of knowing anything other than defeat would relegate their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley to League One.

This campaign has been rather more frustrating. The attack-minded full-back, who excels much more in an advanced wing-back position, has been unable to express himself going forward this term.

Though Brittain has three assists and an expected assists (xA) tally of 4.26 to his name, he has spent much of the season on the back foot.

The constant pressure Barnsley have found themselves under has led to far more defending than attacking for Brittain, which isn’t his strongest asset.

This is backed up by the eight yellow cards he has received this season, and given no other Barnsley player has picked up more, it is interesting that BetVictor have 10 players priced up shorter than the 23-year-old to pick up a card in this fixture.

Only four Barnsley players have averaged more tackles per match than Brittain, and given he spent the second half of the Tykes’ 2-0 defeat to Peterborough on Monday in a back three – a position wholly unfamiliar to him – there is huge potential for him to pick up yet another caution as he is shoehorned into roles he is far from comfortable with.

A price of 13/5 about BRITTAIN TO BE SHOWN A CARD makes plenty of appeal in what is, at the end of the day, still a Yorkshire derby.