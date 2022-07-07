Carlos Corberan has resigned as Huddersfield Town manager just three weeks before the start of the new season.

The news comes as a shock following the success the Terriers had last season, making it all the way to the play-off final before losing to Nottingham Forest. Corberan, 39, had been in charge of Huddersfield since July 2020, overseeing 95 league games at the club.

Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield record:



‣ 95 games

‣ 37 wins

‣ 27 draws

‣ 31 defeats



‣ 116 goals scored (105.5 xG)

‣ 120 goals conceded (127 xG)

‣ -4 goal difference (-21.5 xGD)

‣ One Sky Bet Championship play-off final#HTAFC pic.twitter.com/AXcKTtfmYX — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) July 7, 2022

The Spanish coach worked miracles last season to get his side into the top six and just 90 minutes away from a return to the Premier League, with many tipping the West Yorkshire side for relegation. The reason for his departure has not yet been revealed, but his exit leaves Huddersfield in limbo with the new season fast approaching. A statement on the club's official website from head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation. "He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021/22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.

“The timing is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way. However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the first team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality. “Danny Schofield will now step up to lead the team. He knows the Club, the players, our coaching programme, and our structure as well as anyone and is ideally positioned to give us continuity. "Danny is highly-rated and well respected across football and, this summer, turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league because he believes in what we’re doing here. His work at our club has been outstanding, and he’s earned this opportunity. “Danny will work with our fantastic staff, including Narcis Pelach, as we prepare for our first game against Burnley on 29 July. “I would like to thank Carlos for his hard work at the Club. I’ve really enjoyed working closely with him over the last two years, and I wish him the very best for the future.”