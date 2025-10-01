How Oliver Glasner made Crystal Palace a genuine force

In a stirring moment at Selhurst Park on 27 September 2025, Crystal Palace delivered one of the season’s most eye-catching results, beating Liverpool 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

With that result, Palace became the first team in 2025-26 to hand Liverpool a league defeat, and their victory left them as the last unbeaten side in the top flight. It was a landmark moment – not just for the drama of the 97th-minute winner, but for what it revealed about a Palace side increasingly comfortable in shaking the elite. Liverpool had steamrolled many early rivals and looked a benchmark team; for Palace to topple them, at a spark point of the campaign, marks them out. But this was not some fluke. The Liverpool victory is the latest jewel in a sequence of results and performances that point to a sustained identity: Palace are now 18 games unbeaten across all competitions, and their record includes more than just late drama. In many ways, they have become “giant killers,” a side capable of upsetting on the big stage, again and again. That walk through the giants begins with silverware. In August 2025, Palace defeated Liverpool in the Community Shield – the game finished 2-2 in normal time, and Palace won 3-2 in the subsequent penalty shootout, securing their first ever Community Shield title.

In the preceding season, 2024-25, they had gone one better, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley to lift the first major trophy in club history. Their 18-match unbeaten run thus comprises these triumphs and a series of league and cup results that underscore consistency rather than isolated brilliance. It is this continuity of performance that marks Palace out. They do not just shock the big teams once – they have become reliably dangerous. Central to that metamorphosis is manager Oliver Glasner. He arrived at Palace in February 2024, replacing Roy Hodgson, and he quickly stamped authority on the side. In his prior management spells, Glasner had developed a reputation for structured, resilient teams. He made his name especially at Eintracht Frankfurt, guiding them to strong European runs, including a Europa League triumph in 2022. At Palace, he inherited a squad that had been directionless at times and instilled consistency, psychological strength and a tactical identity that now belies their underdog status. One of the most visible traits of Glasner’s Palace has been their use of a three-at-the-back system. Critics once presumed that such a system would be difficult in the relentless physical and tactical demands of the Premier League – indeed, contemporaries like Ruben Amorim have struggled with similar structures at big clubs. But Glasner has used the system flexibly, shifting between narrow and wide alignments, adjusting wing roles and moving to two at the back or four in phases when needed. The result is a Palace side that can be compact without losing width, press aggressively in transitions and exploit the gaps left by more expansive opponents. It is the bedrock for their counter-attacks. Within that framework, Glasner has elevated individual players and forged collective strength. Adam Wharton has blossomed under this regime, his reading of transitions, timely interceptions and ability to thread passes forward make him a fulcrum between defence and attack.

Marc Guehi has become a general in that back three, assured in duels, a solid passer out of the back and vocal in organising that structure. Glasner’s will to block Guehi’s proposed transfer to Liverpool over the summer demonstrated how central he regards continuity in the spine. Meanwhile Jean-Philippe Mateta has found a new dimension. His hold-up play, timing of forward runs and capacity to drag defenders have been instrumental in giving Palace a threat up front, particularly in transition. Support players – like Chris Richards at centre-back and Tyrick Mitchell at left wing-back – have similarly lifted their level, benefitting from Glasner’s stable environment and clear expectations about roles. Under Glasner, the overarching philosophy is clear: build a system that can defend robustly, press intelligently and strike immediately on the break. In doing so, Palace have become a scythe in transition. Opponents who dominate possession often find the Eagles disciplined, compact and quick to pounce – exactly the blueprint of a modern “giant killer.” Their victories over Liverpool and Manchester City are not just crowd-pleasing upsets; they are evidence of a system built to win those matches.