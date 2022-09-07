The Jam Tarts are in European group stage action for the first time since 2004/05 and kick things off by welcoming Istanbul Basaksehir to Tynecastle. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir 2pts Istanbul Basaksehir to win at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The long wait for a return to the European stage is over for Hearts as they begin their journey in the Europa Conference League. Tynecastle has completely sold out for this opening fixture and it should be a terrific atmosphere when they take on Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir. The hosts have been drawn into a tough looking Group A and they’ll be hoping they can be the surprise package in this year's edition of the competition. But Istanbul Basaksehir have almost forgotten what defeat feels like and they’ll want to start things off with a win.

While the night will provide a great occasion, the hosts’ form has taken a worrying turn as they’ve emerged victorious just once across their last six outings in all competitions, losing the other five. Two of those defeats came in Europa League qualifying against Swiss side FC Zurich, with Hearts conceding an average of 1.5 goals per game across those aforementioned six fixtures. Hearts’ boss Robbie Neilson has stated his concern with regards to fatigue having seen his side play seven matches within a three-week period but if they’re to get off to a good start here, they’ll need energy. The visitors last tasted defeat back in March and have made an unbeaten start to the season. With new signing Mesut Ozil potentially occupying a place in the midfield, Istanbul Basaksehir will feel confident of getting off to the perfect start.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

They have conceded just twice across their last seven outings and they can contain a potentially jaded Hearts. Many will recall that Basaksehir beat Manchester United in the 2020-21 Champions League and it seems unlikely a trip to Scotland will faze them. The visitors already have eight different goalscorers this season and have shown they can adapt to find a way past any opponent. Too much can be read into Neilson’s comments about fatigue, but even a fully-fit Hearts team firing on all cylinders would struggle in this clash. The value is on an AWAY WIN which is best priced at 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Istanbul Basaksehir to win with Sky Bet

Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir best bet and score prediction Istanbul Basaksehir to win at 11/10 (General) Score prediction: Hearts 0-1 Istanbul Basaksehir (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1725 BST (07/09/22)

ALSO READ: West Ham v FCSB Europa Conference League tips