West Ham United have a brief break from a poor start to the Premier League season when they kick off their Europa Conference League campaign with a home match against FCSB. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 2pts West Ham win to nil at 10/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The hosts have had a disappointing start to the new domestic season, suffering four defeats in their opening six matches. However, their performances have warranted better results and they will feel extremely confident that they can make a strong start to this European competition. The Hammers have already endured their fair share of disappointment this season. Their last outing saw them defeated 2-1 away by Chelsea as they had a late equaliser harshly ruled out by VAR. Manager David Moyes described it as “scandalous” but he will have been pleased with how well his side has performed and ultimately improved in recent weeks.

They’ve looked more of a threat with each passing game and this match could serve as an ideally timed confidence booster. According to Infogol’s xG table, West Ham have registered an xG of 7.4 in the Premier League but have hit the back of the net on just three occasions. Two of those have come in their last two matches which shows they’re becoming more efficient in front of goal and that should continue in this one. The visitors’ boss Nicolae Dică wants his side to make the most of a “prestigious trip to the English capital” and enjoy playing in front of a crowd after attendances have been on the decline in the Romanian top-flight.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

FCSB have lost their last seven matches in England and it looks like that sequence will be extended to eight on Thursday night. They have conceded in six of their past seven matches and while they have scored in each of those, West Ham are a huge step up in terms of quality of opposition. The Romanian outfit have lost both of their previous two visits to England without managing to get on the scoresheet. They’ve also made a poor start to their domestic campaign having earned just a solitary win across their past seven matches and given they’re currently languishing in 13th place, improving their league form will be a primary focus. Both teams to score 'No' is best priced at 8/11 but Moyes’ men should be winning here, so WEST HAM TO WIN TO NIL at 10/11 is the standout pick. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win to nil with Sky Bet

West Ham v FCSB best bets and score prediction West Ham win to nil at 10/11 (General) Score prediction: West Ham United 2-0 FCSB (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1615 BST (07/09/22)