The most prolific, productive midfielder in Chelsea’s history was finished off in part by the man who could have been his successor.

Frank Lampard’s penultimate defeat as manager came in a January evisceration by Manchester City; inspired by Kevin De Bruyne, the false nine who eluded Chelsea at will. He scored one goal and created another. Chelsea were outclassed. City won 3-1. De Bruyne’s new contract means he will spend 10 years at Etihad Stadium, giving Chelsea a decade to repent and regret Jose Mourinho’s reluctance to pick and willingness to sell him. KDB better than ever? Even in a season when De Bruyne has been outscored by Ilkay Gundogan, he remains an outlier in other respects; as a creator, he is in a league of his own. Statistically, last season was the Belgian’s outstanding year: he scored 13 league goals and assisted 20, equalling Thierry Henry’s Premier League record. Yet his combined total of expected goals (xG) and expected assists (xA) per 90 minutes (0.88) is actually higher than last season.

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

De Bruyne tops what might be called the De Bruyne table: for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, with 6.18. He was a runaway winner last season, with 7.16, second to Eden Hazard in 2018-19, a season he missed much of due to injury, and fourth in 2017-18. But for injury that has limited him to 24 league games, he would probably lead the assists chart, instead of Harry Kane, and have the most shot-creating actions; instead of Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United man also has the most completed passes into the penalty area, followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold and then De Bruyne.

Kevin de Bruyne's season stats

How good is Mason Mount? And yet there may be a surprise new entry in the creativity charts. De Bruyne, Fernandes, Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish all figured prominently in various categories last season. But now the player with the second highest number of key passes, and five more than De Bruyne, is Mason Mount. He has the third most shot-creating actions, two more than De Bruyne (but from more minutes, and with an average of 5.06 per 90 minutes). Some 42 shots have stemmed from his set-pieces, 10 more than anyone else’s. Perhaps Mount’s creativity has been camouflaged by his team-mates’ misses: he has an xA of 7.67, the sixth highest in the Premier League, but only four actual assists. It may not yet make him the Chelsea De Bruyne, but Mount’s capacity to improve year on year is reflected in the numbers. He already has made more shot-creating actions than in the whole of last season and more in both open play and from dead-ball situations.

Masoun Mount's season stats